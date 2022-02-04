MSUB art professor recipient of Artist Innovation Award

Montana State University Billings Associate Professor of art Jodi Lightner ended 2021 on a high note with a prestigious crowning at the Montana Arts Council Artist Innovation Awards.

Lightner is a visual artist that creates large-scale works by combining drawing, painting, and sculptural elements. She is intrigued by architecture and how we connect with and are impacted by structures and settings. Lightner's art has been shown domestically and internationally, including installations in Germany, China, and Italy. As a result of her exceptional work, she was a 2021 recipient of the MAC Artist Innovation Awards.

The Artist Innovation Awards recognize Montana artists who have shown devotion to their creative interests and exploration in their artwork. Artist Innovation Awards encourage the risk-taking required to broaden an artist's vision. New methodologies, implementations, viewpoints, components, styles, elements, technology integration, project ideas, or procedures that emerge from research and experimentation are examined in judging an artist's work.

Lightner has taught at MSUB since 2012 and has garnered scholarships and awards for her teaching and art throughout her career.

