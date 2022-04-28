MSUB holding Jacket Jambalaya fundraiser at Craft Local on Friday

Son of a gun, they’ll have big fun, just a little ways away from the bayou. On Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. at Craft Local, the Montana State University Billings’ music department will hold their first ever Jacket Jambalaya, a Mardi-Gras themed concert fundraiser.

The music, which will start at 7:30 p.m., will be highlighted by MSUB’s 20-piece Jazz Ensemble, the school’s top jazz combo Hard Bop Division, and the Chamber Singers, their best vocal ensemble.

Assistant Professor of Music Scott Jeppensen is excited. “These are really, really solid jazz groups,” he said. The department had been mulling over the idea for years, and after their plans were derailed by COVID, they are finally ready to go through with it, the professor added.

“We have students that are preforming all over town,” Jeppensen said. MSUB students are in the Billings Symphony, and they’re also members of a “multitude of jazz groups, funk groups, rock groups and soul groups.”

This concert allows them to all perform as one, cohesive group. “To actually have our MSUB groups get out into town and get featured is an important thing to us,” Jeppensen said. “We are always working to try to strengthen our connection with the community.”

Part of that community connection comes with the venue. “Craft Local has, in a lot of ways, become the music venue for and by musicians. It’s our home base,” Jeppensen said. He added that Craft Local founder and president Duane Sitzman has been “incredibly supportive of music and art through Billings.” A lot of the students and faculty already play regular gigs at Craft Local. It only made sense to do the big shindig there, too.

Tickets for the show are $25, which includes two drinks. The impetus of the show is, of course, the performance, but the fundraising is a big element as well.

Jeppensen said that the majority of the money raised will go to music scholarships. “We have a fair number of scholarships,” he said, “but we’re looking to try to increase that.”

MSUB’s music department has an often overlooked weakness when it comes to raising money for music scholarships. With no football team, they don’t have a marching band. Usually, Jeppensen said, “that’s where a lot of money comes into the music department… So we’re raising money to try to increase those opportunities here, despite the fact that we don’t have a marching ensemble.”

The department’s other need is equipment upgrades. “We need to keep our technology modern and current,” Jeppensen said, noting that the department has to keep up on recording studio maintenance costs and audio/visual equipment in the classrooms.

Jeppensen also hopes that proceeds will help keep MSUB’s community outreach programs going. He estimates that around 21 different area schools visited MSUB’s campus last year. “We get to work with the students and they get to explore campus and learn a little bit about what we’re all about here,” he said.

Those are the long-term goals. For right now, Jeppensen and the rest of the department are mostly focused on putting on a good show Friday night. “It would be great to have a good crowd there,” he said. “For the sake of the fundraiser and raising money for everything that we’re looking at here, but it’s also just so much more fun for the performers themselves to play for a packed house.”

Tickets will be available at the door, but space is limited, so call (406) 657-2350 to reserve a spot.

“It’s going to be a pretty electric evening,” Jeppensen added.

