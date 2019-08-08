Montana State University Billings Northcutt Steele Gallery is currently featuring artwork from Kids on Campus participants.
“The Future Professional Artists’ Show” features participants in the Digital Photography Fun Challenge. This year is the show’s third.
The exhibit will conclude with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday. The young artists participating in the show will be on hand to share about their art during the reception, according to a press release from MSUB.
Students who participated in the Digital Photography Fun Challenge learned basic photo composition, subject selection, color and lighting. They also worked in the digital photo editing lab to edit their images.
The Northcutt Steele Gallery at MSU Billings is open to the public and offers professional exhibitions during the academic year. The gallery is located on the first floor of the Liberal Arts building, on the campus of MSUB.
For more information, contact Dr. Mara Pierce, instructor of the Digital Photography Fun Challenge, by calling 406-657-2981, or emailing mara.pierce@msubillings.edu.