MSUB professor's weekly radio show digs deep into the Grateful Dead

“For me, it’s the community and there are multiple layers of the community. I am so fortunate to have been embraced by the scholars association and given opportunities to be connected to so many people that way,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In her Billings home, more than a dozen books crowd her coffee table.

“I personally know the authors of every one of these books,” she said.

Radio show

With the YPR show, Balter-Reitz toes the line of appealing to Deadheads — as fanatics of the Grateful Dead are known — while trying to attract an audience of the “Deadhead curious.”

She spends six or seven hours from her reporting to editing the program before it airs. Typically a show will have about 40 minutes of music, broken up by interviews.

She has to watch for editing gaffes that might upset hardcore fans.

“Fading out the music pisses off Deadheads,” she joked.

She thinks she’s found a niche that sets her apart from shows that just spin tunes, to programs and podcasts that delve deep into analyzing the band’s lyricism or history.