MSUB professor's weekly radio show digs deep into the Grateful Dead

Susan Balter-Reitz admits now she’s a Deadhead, though not your stereotypical, tie-dyed Deadhead.
At one point, she was just a casual listener of the Grateful Dead who enjoyed going to concerts and listening to their music (she grew up on the “Europe ‘72” live album).
Now, she is well-known in the world of The Dead for her academic research and more recently an hour-long radio show dedicated to all-things Dead.
Balter-Reitz is a professor of communications at Montana State University Billings and the interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.
Last year, YPR general manager Ken Siebert, who co-produced with Balter-Reitz a short documentary on the 45th anniversary of Montana’s only Grateful Dead concert, approached her about producing an hour-long program on the Grateful Dead to fill a Friday night timeslot.
The rest, as they say, has been a long strange trip.
Balter-Reitz hosts "The Dead of Night," a weekly Yellowstone Public Radio show airing at 11 p.m. on Friday.
Since January, Balter-Reitz has hosted 10 programs where she interviews musicians, Deadheads, historians, academics and those connected with the band.
She won't run out of topics anytime soon. Her shows vary from conversations with fans to deep-dives into specific moments in the band's history.
She has a dozen more interviews lined up.
“I actually had to put a moratorium on interviews,” she said.
An obsession begins
As a casual fan, Balter-Reitz has attended about 10 Grateful Dead concerts and dozens of shows from other band members, like Phil Lesh and Friends, and Bob Weir, and cover bands.
Her fascination with the band began in earnest about a decade ago.
After delivering a research paper on the Grateful Dead and its intersection with visual communications, she began to rethink the band and view it academically.
“That was my first inkling that people were fascinated by this,” she said.
Now, Balter-Reitz has had numerous essays published in an annual academic journal, she’s co-produced a short documentary on the Grateful Dead and has delivered Tedx Talks on the topic.
She is also a member of the Grateful Dead Studies Association, a group of university faculty, academics, band insiders, musicians and sociologists who study the impact of the band on American culture, and has published a number of papers in the group’s annual academic journal.
Becoming a member of the GDSA led Balter-Reitz down a rabbit hole. She met like-minded people who have authored books on the Grateful Dead, hosted podcasts and radio shows and others in academia.
“For me, it’s the community and there are multiple layers of the community. I am so fortunate to have been embraced by the scholars association and given opportunities to be connected to so many people that way,” she said.
In her Billings home, more than a dozen books crowd her coffee table.
“I personally know the authors of every one of these books,” she said.
Radio show
With the YPR show, Balter-Reitz toes the line of appealing to Deadheads — as fanatics of the Grateful Dead are known — while trying to attract an audience of the “Deadhead curious.”
She spends six or seven hours from her reporting to editing the program before it airs. Typically a show will have about 40 minutes of music, broken up by interviews.
She has to watch for editing gaffes that might upset hardcore fans.
“Fading out the music pisses off Deadheads,” she joked.
She thinks she’s found a niche that sets her apart from shows that just spin tunes, to programs and podcasts that delve deep into analyzing the band’s lyricism or history.
“We’re in the middle of shows with complete music to no music at all. I really think of us as trying to create that ‘NPR moment,’” Balter-Reitz said. “What will give folks a new appreciation for this?”
Some of her shows, like last Friday's, barely featured any Grateful Dead music but rather focused on music that inspired the Dead.
Within her own research Balter-Reitz is most fascinated with the intersection of personal identity and the Grateful Dead.
“How do people create identity through the way that the Grateful Dead is represented in their lives?”
Why the Grateful Dead
So, how does a long-defunct band continue decades later to attract a cult-like following that includes MSUB professors?
There’s something for everyone in the band's cultural footprint. From the thousands of live shows — each holding an improvisational element that made each show unique, the bootleg recordings from the more than 2,300 live shows, the influence the band had on decades of music to come, or the psychological or literary aspects, Balter-Reitz said.
In an upcoming interview Balter-Reitz explores ‘something for everyone’ aspect with a Grateful Dead-adjacent musician, Karina Rykman. Rykman is a bassist with the Marco Benevento Trio (Benevento is part of the Grateful Dead cover band Joe Russo’s Almost Dead).
Rykman spoke with Balter-Reitz about how she could never really got into the Grateful Dead by listening to popular albums like “American Beauty.”
“Then she got into “Wake of the Flood” and it was like there it is. That’s the one,” Balter-Reitz said.
If you’re usually into country or folk music there’s an album for you, if your preference is jazz there’s an album for you, even if you’re into house or EDM music there’ll be a song for you, she said.
“It’s not just music, it’s culture, its psychology, its sociology, it’s business, its history, its poetry, its literature, there are so many facets to go into,” she said.
Or, as Jerry Garcia himself once posed it: “We're like licorice. Not everybody likes licorice, but the people who like licorice really like licorice.”