Muir Quartet to perform at Babcock Theatre Jan. 29

The Muir Quartet will perform with guest cellist Oliver Aldort at 7:30 p.m., Saturday Jan. 29 at the historic Babcock Theatre, 2810 Second Ave. N. The program includes Mozart’s Quartet in D Minor, Hugh Wolf’s Italian Serenade, and Ravel’s String Quartet.

Tickets are $10 students, $20 seniors, adults $27. Tickets are available at the door, or in advance at www.arthousebillings.com. Out of respect for all our patrons and performers, MCMS requests you wear a mask when indoors at our concerts.

The Muir String Quartet has long been acknowledged as one of the world’s most powerful and insightful ensembles, distinguishing itself among audiences and critics with its “exhilarating involvement” (Boston Globe),”impeccable voicing and intonation” (San Francisco Examiner) and “unbridled musicality” (American Record Guide).

The concert is presented by the Bozeman-based, Montana Chamber Music Society, currently under the artistic direction of violinist Angella Ahn. For 32 years, the Montana Chamber Music Society has broken trail for audiences with performances by world-renowned musicians. Learn more at www.montanachambermusicsociety.org.

