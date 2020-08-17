Mural almost complete at Billings South Side underpass

Elyssa Leininger painted details of the Yellowstone River on a portion of heavily-trafficked Billings underpass on a recent Monday afternoon.
For the past three weeks Leininger, and volunteers with the South Side Neighborhood Task Force, have been spending mornings and afternoons completing a 2,000-square-foot mural on the west side of the Sixth Avenue underpass in Billings.
Work began July 30, and the group aims to finish the mural by the end of August or early September.
The 26-year-old artist, Leininger, has been a South Side resident her whole life. After learning of the project she applied to the task force.
"I've passed under that underpass probably thousands of times," she said.
Leininger is an art graduate from Rocky Mountain College and a professional artist. Her artwork focuses on western and wildlife scenes.
Her mural focuses on Billings and surrounding landscapes and wildlife typical to the area, under a sunrise backdrop.
This is her first mural.
"I love painting larger scale pieces," she said. "Some of my pieces have been 7 or 8 feet tall."
But Leininger is not creating the piece alone. She has help laying down the paint from volunteers. As the piece progresses and the mural becomes more and more detailed, Leininger sketches the piece out and later volunteers paint the sketch out.
"It's basically paint by numbers," she said. Later, Leininger adds in necessary details.
Painting began at the end of July, after the task force cleaned up and prepped the underpass.
Coordinating volunteers and ensuring everyone complies with the mask mandate has been difficult to wrangle, said Catherine Card, president of the South Side Neighborhood Task Force.
A $2,500 grant from the Big Sky Economic Development partially funded the project, along with community donations, Card said. She estimates the mural will cost about $5,000.
Leininger was paid a small stipend, $750, for her art and time. The opportunity arose at the perfect time, she said, "because all of my art shows were canceled," Leininger said.
The underpass is long overdue for beautification, Card said. The area has been plagued with vandalism.
Graffiti concerns are so high that Card has taken to patrolling the underpass herself at nights to protect the artwork.
Ultimately the mural will be sealed by anti-graffiti coating, which protects the original paint. But that seal can't be applied until the mural is complete. Until then, it's vulnerable.
"We can't really stop it," Card said.
The location was chosen in part because of the high car and foot traffic under that area, Card said.
"Our aim is to not only beautify that area but to be an encouraging presence for the thousands of cars that go through that underpass," she said.
An average of 17,000 cars travel through the area per day, according to Card.
That high level of traffic has simultaneously been a hamper and help to the artists and volunteers.
Leininger said working while ensuring pedestrian traffic was clear has been challenging.
But, many commuters have honked, cheered, waved and even dropped off lunches for the muralists as they work.
"People are super excited, which is fun to see," Leininger said.
