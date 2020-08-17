Mural almost complete at Billings South Side underpass

"It's basically paint by numbers," she said. Later, Leininger adds in necessary details.

Painting began at the end of July, after the task force cleaned up and prepped the underpass.

Coordinating volunteers and ensuring everyone complies with the mask mandate has been difficult to wrangle, said Catherine Card, president of the South Side Neighborhood Task Force.

A $2,500 grant from the Big Sky Economic Development partially funded the project, along with community donations, Card said. She estimates the mural will cost about $5,000.

Leininger was paid a small stipend, $750, for her art and time. The opportunity arose at the perfect time, she said, "because all of my art shows were canceled," Leininger said.

The underpass is long overdue for beautification, Card said. The area has been plagued with vandalism.

Graffiti concerns are so high that Card has taken to patrolling the underpass herself at nights to protect the artwork.

Ultimately the mural will be sealed by anti-graffiti coating, which protects the original paint. But that seal can't be applied until the mural is complete. Until then, it's vulnerable.

"We can't really stop it," Card said.