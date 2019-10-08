Two performers are taking on 13 roles in Billings Studio Theatre's production of "Murder for Two," a musical comedy that blends music, mayhem, and murder, opening on Friday.
Starring Sean Brogan and Travis Kuehn, the production centers on the murder of novelist Arthur Whitney during his surprise birthday party. Brogan plays the role of Officer Marcus Moscowicz, a small town policeman with dreams of making it to detective, who jumps at the chance to prove his sleuthing skills-with the help of his silent partner, Lou, a character that isn't played by an actor but addressed throughout the performance. But whodunit?
Brogan is also playing the role of the chief and Moscowicz's former partner, Vanessa. Kuehn plays the role of eight suspects, from the victim's loopy widow to the bickering neighbors to a local psychiatrist, among others.
The production opens Oct. 11 and continues Oct. 12 - 13, 17 - 20, and. 24 - 26. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees take place at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23 for adults and $21 for students, seniors, and members of the military, available at the box office, 1500 Rimrock Road, by phone at 248-1141, or online at billingsstudiotheatre.com.