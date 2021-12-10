My Favorite Sons hosts gig at Walkers Grill

My Favorite Sons will play at the Walkers Grill, 2700 First Ave. N, on Dec. 26 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. MFS is Bill Honaker, Will Honaker, Parker Brown, Erik Olson and Sam White.

This year they are joined by the Erik Olson Quartet, the Rimrock Hot Club featuring Alex Nauman, David Banuelos, Trevor Kreiger and Jessica Fiveland. Closing the night will be Lloyd Marsh. Expect a night of an eclectic mix of jazz, gypsy, funk and original music.

Reservations are highly recommended and are available in the upper dining room at the Walkers Grill.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0