 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
My Favorite Sons hosts gig at Walkers Grill

My Favorite Sons hosts gig at Walkers Grill

My Favorite Sons

My Favorite Sons will play at Walkers Grill on Dec. 26 from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

 courtesy photo

My Favorite Sons will play at the Walkers Grill, 2700 First Ave. N, on Dec. 26 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. MFS is Bill Honaker, Will Honaker, Parker Brown, Erik Olson and Sam White.

This year they are joined by the Erik Olson Quartet, the Rimrock Hot Club featuring Alex Nauman, David Banuelos, Trevor Kreiger and Jessica Fiveland. Closing the night will be Lloyd Marsh. Expect a night of an eclectic mix of jazz, gypsy, funk and original music.

Reservations are highly recommended and are available in the upper dining room at the Walkers Grill.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Netflix cancels 'Cowboy Bebop' after one season

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News