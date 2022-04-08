'My own voice': As Art House expansion continues, Matt Blakeslee finds time for solo album

It’s almost impossible not to like Matt Blakeslee. The executive director of the Art House Cinema and Pub is gregarious, warm and funny. He’s like a human shot of adrenaline.

And that’s a good description of the impact he’s had on downtown Billings. Since he opened the Art House in 2018, and expanded to the Babcock Theatre later that year, Billings has turned into something of a movie town.

Last week, the Babcock showed “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.” Which, as that mouthful of a name would imply, isn’t exactly an approachable film. It’s a nearly three-hour epic neo-revisionist western written and directed by reclusive auteur Andrew Dominik. The movie is a patient, slow unraveling of the American myth, a delicate ode to the people who built this country on a combination of brutality, theatricality and cowardice.

Not exactly popcorn movie, John Wayne type stuff. It was a huge bomb when it was released in 2007, when the viewing public preferred sunnier fare like “No Country for Old Men” and “Zodiac.”

And yet there it was, on the shiny, bright marquee of the icons of downtown Billings. It was Blakeslee’s birthday pick.

But the Babcock and Art House don’t just re-illuminate old classics. They’re primarily interested in first-run movies, the kind just coming to theaters.

Art House generally runs smaller and artier fare than might make the cut at Billings’ two AMC Theatres. But not always. “The Batman,” “Dune” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” all enjoyed lengthy stays at the Babcock, bringing crowds of moviegoers to downtown Billings.

But movies aren’t all that Blakeslee is interested in. On Friday, April 8, he released his debut solo record, “Fare Thee Well,” and is following it up with two album release concerts at the Art House on Sunday, April 10, at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available at arthousebillings.com/faretheewell.

The Art House might not seem particularly conducive to music. But Blakeslee said that, for him, "one of the greatest surprises of Art House is how incredible of a music venue this is." There's one big thing that makes the difference. "This is a space that people come to and they sit down, and they're quiet. They listen," he added.

With that big step in mind, I sat down with Blakeslee to discuss the movies, music and the value of cinema in a streaming world. (Answers have been lightly edited for clarity and brevity).

How the expansion of the Art House going?

It’s been a lot longer coming than we originally anticipated. So when we launched the campaign, we thought it was going to be two years. We’re now going in to year five. Two things really happened that derailed our original plan. One was the Babcock. When we launched we never anticipated the Babcock, and that was a one-and-a-half to two-year diversion for us. A good diversion. And then COVID hit, and that was a great disruption for everybody.

All that to say that this last February we really started to commit to moving forward with our expansion and feel really comfortable with it. We started to do some light demo and some different things to just get it ready to go. Ultimately, we’re feeling really good about it. I actually held a hammer and got to swing it at something back there, which was really good.

The biggest thing was that in October, we purchased the building for cash. That was like, “OK, we’re here, roots are planted and we’re ready to go.” So that expansion can take all the time it needs. We’ve already seen teams of volunteers how up to help with different things and so I feel better and better about it every day. In a perfect world, we’re getting that thing open sometime in 2023. Business wise, things are going well enough [at Art House] and the Babcock that we don’t feel the fire under our butts to make it happen. But we feel a strong commitment to our donors and the community who have given a lot to make this happen.

What do you think the value of movie theaters are right now, especially since so many movies, including this year’s Best Picture winner “CODA,” are going straight to streaming?

Movie theaters, historically, have always been content driven. The theater had the content, and if you wanted to experience that content, that was the only space that you could. That’s what’s shifted, and will continue to shift more and more. It’s causing spaces like us, and the big chains, to ask “if that’s not our pitch anymore, what is it?” And for me, it’s the experience of cinema that still matters in a big, big way. Experiencing a film when you’re trapped there, and there’s no distractions, you’re fully present and involved and engaged in the story; that’s the best way to experience it. Certain films, if not all films, are best enjoyed in that kind of context.

How did you guys weather the pandemic?

There were two things. Obviously there were different government funding sources like PPP and CARES Act funding that came though and helped support our bottom line. That was big deal. The second piece, and just as prominent, if not more so, was the community support that we saw. We were closed, weren’t even showing movies. But our members were continuing to renew their memberships. It was just this crazy, beautiful picture. They were continuing to donate, and we saw a lot of people just be really supportive and regularly call and email to make sure we were okay and weathering the storm.

Are you moving towards the Babcock becoming a space for music again?

Yes. So we’ve got some long-term plans for the Babcock where we want to see that place really pivot into being an incredible performing arts center for the community. There’s something about the space of the Babcock and our ability to do more seated shows there with the number of seats that we have, that we feel fits a niche in Billings in some really unique way. So whether it’s local music or touring acts, we want to bring those in and try to figure that out. We’d like to do local theater, since we’ve got a full stage there with a fly space above it. We want to be a chameleon for the city. Cinema will always be to our hearts. But there’s a reason that Art House has always the tagline of “Film, art and culture.”

“Fare Thee Well” is your first solo record. Have you made music as part of a band before?

My history is, I come from the church world. I was a pastor on staff out at Faith Chapel for 10 years. And while I was there I was very involved in the music, and the production and all the stuff that goes into that. In the midst of that there was a band that I was a part of. Worst name ever for a band: Sky Collide. We did three albums, where we paid someone to produce the first one and then did the second two ourselves. And then I had a period of time where I was doing a lot of recording, mixing and producing. So Parker Brown, who’s a local musician, I produced his record. Grant Jones is another one, Alder Lights was a rock band that was around, and I produced their record. So I’ve always dabbled in that kind of stuff. But this is definitely the first time I’m putting my name on something. Which is weird and intimidating. I’m all of a sudden very insecure. [Laughs]

Where did these songs come from?

This batch of songs really comes from the last five years of my life. Obviously growing up in the church, and ultimately choosing to leave that position at Faith Chapel, there was never anything wrong or bad or angry about it. But there was a process of, what I would say, me finding my own voice and belief around spirituality and religion and relationships. I know most people do that when they’re at college. Apparently I decided to wait until I was 35. This album is me processing a lot of that. Music has always been that for me.

Who’s on the cover?

That’s me as a kid, with my mom. The album is called “Fare Thee Well” because a lot of processing I’ve done in the last few years is not just the, what I would term, “death of little Matt Blakeslee,” but my mom passed away a couple years ago. And my older brother, who was a strong mentor and influence in my life passed away from cancer, as well. It’s all kind of tied up and into that.

What genre are you working in?

I'd say singer-songwriter. There's no drums on the record. It's all upright acoustic bass and acoustic guitar. There's electric guitar, as well as some percussion and piano. Some people might term it Americana. There's some energetic songs for sure, but it's not rock and roll, or melt your face solos or anything like that.

Did you play all the instruments?

I play the majority. I'd say I played 95% of the electric guitars on the record, as well as some of the electric guitars. I have two guys that are playing with me at the show, Parker Brown and Jordan Steingraber, and they played on the record as well. And them my wife actually sang background vocals on a couple of songs. That was a big deal.

Are you looking to tour, or will this be a one off?

I haven't played music in front of a room full of people for a few years now. So I'm really excited just to do that. I think as far as what the future of this project looks like, I don't really know. I know I have enough going on with Art House, enough going on with my family that I'm not looking for more things to be added into what I'm doing. But for me, the win of this record is that in six months, it pops up in someone's playlist, and there's this re connection, a desire to spend more time with it. And that can be really challenging in the music world. You can listen to any song on planet earth that you want through Spotify or Apple Music. The thought that someone would come back to something you created, that's a tall order. But that's the goal. I hope that the things that we're talking about and singing about on this record are things that people want to spend some of their own time and energy talking about and processing it.

