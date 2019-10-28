It's a lofty goal, but a handful of food purveyors, beverage manufacturers and investors have united to transform a 70,000-square-foot warehouse on 11 acres on Billings’ West End. When completed, the campus will include multiple businesses, an amphitheater, fruit tree orchard and gardens for farm-to-table meals.
“The only reason why this is viable is the amount of land that is with it,” said Chandler Griffin, principal broker for Mountain West Commercial Real Estate in Billings and a partner in his family's firm, Griffin Development, which purchased the warehouse and land at 1400 S. 24th St. W., in 2015.
Built in the 1970s, the cavernous warehouse is slowly transforming into a bustling complex. Businesses include Get Air, a trampoline park that opened in 2015, Trailhead Spirits, which relocated from downtown in January, MoAV Coffee’s second location that opened earlier this year, and the newest tenant, By All Means, a brewery and restaurant set to open Nov. 4.
The warehouse is part of holdings by Griffin Development that includes Griffin’s parents Max and Janie Griffin, who have developed multiple properties around Billings and own the Griffin Building east of Überbrew on Montana Avenue.
“It really turned into a campus,” said Griffin. “I’ve got spirits, I’ve got coffee, I’ve got a brewery combined with food. What could it create versus standalone entities working in different directions?”
By All Means is an amalgamation of two successful downtown businesses, Überbrew and The Fieldhouse, and is considered a sister brewery to Überbrew.
“This place is so us,” said Krystal Harman, who owns The Fieldhouse with her husband, Ben. “It feels like a good fit.”
She describes the menu as Latin American cuisine centered on five specialty tacos, including fish, al pastor, shredded beef cooked in one of the brewery’s dark beers, chili rojo smoked chicken, and smoked shiitake mushrooms.
“We’re doing some really fun vibes to make that Latin flair, but make it really approachable for Billings,” Harman said. “And, who doesn’t love tacos and beers?”
Included in the overall plans, Griffin said, is an amphitheater on the southeast corner of the lot to accommodate large entertainment acts and events, and a 4,500-square-foot patio with a stage and a play area for children.
Pairing a brewery with an amphitheater has proven successful in Missoula, where both KettleHouse and Big Sky Brewing attract national touring acts in the summer, an idea that Griffin feels will work in Billings.
“I think that’s why KettleHouse and Big Sky have so much success, because they are changing the way entertainment worlds are looking at their beverages,” Griffin said.
Heading West
The property was formerly occupied by CASS Homes, which manufactured mobile homes from 2012 to 2013 — many of them bound for the Bakken oil fields. Before that, the building was used by Sutton’s, a custom clothing printing company that operated from 1993 until it closed in 2009.
It’s situated off King Avenue West and behind Costco, an area that has been a landing spot for several downtown businesses, including Jake’s Bar and Grill, which has operated downtown for nearly 40 years. A second location opened on Gabel Road in 2009.
“It’s an added benefit to bring some of that downtown culture to the West End,” said Griffin, the developer. “We all had common conversations and all believed in what they were doing downtown.”
Griffin was central to bringing together the various players that make up By All Means, and he is its chief executive officer.
Mark Hastings, Chad Broderius and Paul Morup, of Überbrew, are now operators and shareholders in both companies, as is Travis Zeilstra, former head brewer at Blacktooth Brewing in Sheridan, Wyoming, who joined the team as head brewer for By All Means.
Hastings describes Überbrew as a Billings-born company with global aspirations. The dream for years was to expand, but Überbrew's owners needed some help.
“I knew Überbrew had problems to solve,” Griffin said. “How are we going to fulfill Mark Hastings and that team’s vision for what their product could be?”
By All Means
The business name “By All Means” (BAM for short) has been trademarked, and the plan is to brew beer by “whatever means necessary,” described Hastings, who is BAM's director of brewing.
“This is a facility where we can create anything that we can imagine.” Hastings hopes to release new beers every two weeks.
The 20-barrel system has nine stainless fermenters and the capacity to produce 4,800 barrels of beer (more than 148,000 gallons, or 1.2 million pints) a year. They’ll be canning on-site, as well as brewing sours in five foeder barrels, which age beers from 18 to 24 months.
In addition to aging, foeders can be used for blending beers and adding characteristics, common in winemaking and becoming more popular for craft brewers, Hastings said.
“It’s this sour style of beer that is bringing small-scale brewers back to that practice," he said.
Other brewers in Billings, including Carter’s and Thirsty Street, use these techniques, but not to such scale.
BAM also has Billings' first known beer centrifuge. The equipment will be used to clarify beer and make hazy beers more consistent. “Our side hustle is enriching uranium,” Hastings joked.
BAM received its manufacturing license in September, and brewing started right away.
“This is our passion project,” said Broderius, who oversees distribution and sales for BAM. “It’s what we are and what we do.”
For the opening, Broderius expects six to eight beers will be on tap, including an amber lager, a hazy IPA, pilsner, milkshake IPA, “New American Wit,” and a lemon ginger Kristall Weissbier (a light wheat beer).
Beers canned on site will be sold out of the taproom and eventually distributed statewide.
Überbrew will continue contract brewing its flagship beers, like White Noise, in Denver, and ship canned products back to Montana. In Billings, Überbrew has a 10-barrel system, and BAM offers twice that capacity.
“We didn’t build this as a way to produce White Noise and our bigger Überbrew brands,” Hastings said. “We want this to be experimental.”
Growing pains
Hastings has decades of experience in the beer business in Billings, traced back to Montana Brewing Co. where he started as assistant brewer when the business opened in 1994. The following year, he took over as head brewer and hired Zeilstra as his assistant. He opened Sleeping Giant Brewery, a Helena-based brewery, in Rimrock Mall that closed in 2002. After managing several restaurants, Hastings opened Überbrew with Jason Shroyer in 2012.
Zeilstra, who started in culinary arts, left Montana Brewing Co. and lived in Oregon, where he was head brewer for Pelican Pub and Brewery. He took over as head brewer after Hastings left Montana Brewing Co., and in 2011 opened Blacktooth Brewing Co. in Sheridan, Wyoming, growing the area’s first microbrewery from a small startup to a regional distribution behemoth.
Earlier this year, Zeilstra returned to Billings as head brewer for BAM.
“He was originally part of the business planning team for Überbrew, but got the opportunity to go do Blacktooth, and we’ve been trying to get him back to Billings ever since,” Hastings described.
BAM joins a growing number of breweries in the state. There are 93 licences currently issued throughout Montana for breweries, up from 77 in the summer of 2018. Montana ranks second in the nation for breweries per capita, an impressive stat given the restrictive laws imposed on the industry.
Hastings, who has been working with Montana brewery laws for decades, views the statewide growth of breweries as a response to artificial forces on the industry, including the amount of beer taprooms can serve per day during restricted serving hours.
“The market always finds a way. It’s an unforeseen consequence to try and reign in breweries, which makes them flourish,” Hastings said. “I would argue we wouldn’t have as many breweries if there weren’t the shackles on the taproom.”
This stems from a 1999 law that limited breweries to 48 ounces of beer per customer per day between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., with a 10,000 barrel cap on production. An amendment passed during the 2017 legislative session upped the amount of beer a brewery could manufacture and still serve beer in its taproom from 10,000 to 60,000 barrels.
BAM’s license allows three pints per person per day, and they will stop serving alcoholic beverages at 8 p.m. per state law. However, the restaurant will serve until 9 p.m., and nonalcoholic beverages are also offered.
Ben Harmon, co-owner of The Fieldhouse who is overseeing the menu at BAM, is also bringing his creative palate to nonalcoholic beverages, something he sees becoming increasingly popular.
“Whether it’s just preference, or, for me — hell, I haven’t drank in 12 years. That’s a life choice for me, and it’s nice to have something that feels special when everyone else has something special to drink.”
BAM is the second brewer to open on the West End (Canyon Creek Brewing opened on Gabel Road in 2013), but will be joined swiftly by others, including the expansion of Meadowlark Brewing, based in Sidney, Montana; a second Montana Brewing Co.; and Bozeman-based entrepreneur Steve Schlegel’s Freefall Brewery, which will operate a taproom at Rimrock Mall as well as a production facility currently being built east of Laurel.
“It’s going to get busy out here,” Hastings said.
Travis Peterson, who founded Meadowlark Brewing in 2014, plans to break ground in the next couple weeks on a 30-barrel production facility and taproom, to be located at 3970 Pierce Parkway across from ZooMontana. He hopes the brewery will be open by springtime.
Peterson selected Billings as a second location because of its proximity to the interstate, which makes shipping and receiving products much easier, and that Billings is a hub, “not only for Montana, but surrounding states,” he said. “Certainly it’s the go-to place for people up here in Sidney for dining, brewing, entertainment — even for travel. We are hoping to have access to all these people.”