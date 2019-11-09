Josh DeWeese’s exhibit, “The Shape Inside,” will open at the Northcutt Steele Gallery on MSUB campus on Thursday and remain on view through Dec. 12
“The Shape Inside” features a group of richly varied ceramic vessels and wall pieces DeWeese has produced over the past several years at his studio near Bozeman. Together these works explore ideas of scale, shape, color, and clay’s ability to capture the fluid moment, according to a press release from MSUB.
A free, catered, public reception for the artist will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov., 21, with a gallery conversation beginning at 5:30 p.m.
DeWeese’s ceramic work is what most would call unconventional. His forms are marked with traces of the hands that have shaped them. Impressions swirl energetically and handles often curl playfully and fold in upon themselves. The glazes, many of which are created from locally sourced materials, slide and ooze down the surfaces of his work creating flashes of blues, greens, yellows, and reds set against more earthy tones.
DeWeese grew up surrounded by art, nurtured by a strong community of well-known Montana artists. His parents, Robert (Bob) and Gennie DeWeese, were influential artists who fostered a modernist painting movement in the state. Wishing to pursue a career in ceramics, DeWeese studied at Montana State University and the Kansas Art City Institute before receiving his MFA from Alfred University. Formerly the resident director of the internationally recognized Archie Bray Foundation for Ceramic Art in Helena, Montana, DeWeese is currently associate professor of ceramics at Montana State University in Bozeman. He has exhibited and taught throughout the world including Jamaica, Italy, Japan, China, Chile, and Korea, and his work is included in several well-known national and international permanent collections.
DeWeese will offer a free workshop to demonstrate techniques for throwing and constructing a variety of ceramic forms, including platters and lidded jars, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. The artist will discuss material choices and firing techniques, as well as a broad range of ideas about historical and contemporary ceramics.
For more information, go to msubillings.edu/gallery.