The Ryniker-Morrison Gallery will host a show dedicated to Rocky Mountain College students and their artwork from Oct. 24-Dec. 6. The show will feature artwork created by students based on critical thinking, craftsmanship, composition, aesthetics, and finishing techniques. An opening reception will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.
This is a unique chance to experience and meet Billings' next generation of artists. Each piece entered into the show will be considered for first, second, third, honorable mention, and two different student choice awards.
“This show is a way for students to try out different media and present who they are as artists,” said Carrie Daniels, an RMC student whose work has been showcased in past shows. “It’s also an opportunity to have the public and their friends view their work.”
The show is an annual tradition at Rocky and has a lasting impact on students, according to a press release from the college. Students from all different majors are encouraged to participate or simply to attend the show.
The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except during college holidays.