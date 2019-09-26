The new exhibit “Vietnam Voices,” focusing on 81 personal veteran stories, will open at the Western Heritage Center on Thursday, Oct. 4.
The exhibit includes stories collected by The Billings Gazette as part of its “Vietnam Voices” project. The community is invited to WHC to learn about the trials, tragedies, and triumphs of local Vietnam veterans.
The exhibit will remain open to the public through Sunday, Dec. 30.
The Western Heritage Center is located at 2822 Montana Ave. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, call 256-6809 or go to ywhc.org.