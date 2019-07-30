Thursday, Sept. 5, Pub Station Taproom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10, plus any applicable service fee.
Last fall, twangy rocker Blake Berglund opened for country and western singer Colter Wall’s sold-out show at the Pub Station in Billings. And, he very nearly stole the show.
Berglund returns to Billings Sept. 5 with his newlywed wife, Belle Plaine, who is on a hot streak of her own with a highly-praised new album and a European tour opening for Wall.
Together Berglund and Plaine have been touring widely, including regular swings through Nashville and the South.
Plaine's recent album “Malice, Mercy, Grief and Wrath” and Berglund's recent “Realms” showed two completely different approaches to the art of storytelling while remaining so heavily intertwined.
Each contributing to the songwriting fabric of the others' work while sharing a "family band" has resulted in a union of styles that compliment and play off each other. A wit is present in their live performance and an intellectual maturity in their material.
Spending a honeymoon touring across Europe, they are taking their matrimonies back into the American honky tonks along with guitar-twangster Bryce Lewis and the best country drummer in the biz, Steve Leidal.
On their swing through Montana, the Canadian pair also play the Chokecherry Jam Festival in Lewistown Sept. 6 and Live From the Divide in Bozeman Sept. 7.