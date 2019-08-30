'No Limits' Motorsports comes to MetraPark

The No Limits Motorsports tour makes a stop at MetraPark on Nov. 16.
The family-friendly event at First Interstate Arena features space-age transformers that turn into 30-foot-tall rocket-firing flame-throwing robotic warriors that battle one another, a automobile demolition derby, and motorcycle, Tuff Truck, and UTV races.
Monster truck rides are available for purchase, and children ages 3 - 7 are invited to compete in Power Wheels races. Sign-up in advance is required by calling 940-683-4742.
Tickets start at $5.50 for children ages 3 - 12 and $17.50 for adults, and VIP passes are available that include meeting drivers and receiving autographs.