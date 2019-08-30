{{featured_button_text}}
Megazaurus

A fire-breathing robot like this one will be featured at the No Limits Monster Trucks show at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Nov. 16.

 D.M. Troutman

The No Limits Motorsports tour makes a stop at MetraPark on Nov. 16.

The family-friendly event at First Interstate Arena features space-age transformers that turn into 30-foot-tall rocket-firing flame-throwing robotic warriors that battle one another, a automobile demolition derby, and motorcycle, Tuff Truck, and UTV races. 

Reptar

A fire-breathing robot like this one will be featured at the No Limits Monster Trucks show at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Nov. 16.

Monster truck rides are available for purchase, and children ages 3 - 7 are invited to compete in Power Wheels races. Sign-up in advance is required by calling 940-683-4742.

Tickets start at $5.50 for children ages 3 - 12 and $17.50 for adults, and VIP passes are available that include meeting drivers and receiving autographs.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Upcoming events at MetraPark

article

'No Limits' Motorsports comes to MetraPark

article

'A Charlie Brown Christmas' live at MetraPark

article

Slayer, Primus, Ministry to play in Billings

5 updates