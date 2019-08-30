Local musicians, from left, Daniel Kosel, Riley Haynie of Deathwish, Marcus Barkac of Alder Lights, Meg Gildehaus of Arterial Drive, Grant Jones, Adam Rutt of High Country String Band, Nick Kozub of The Hellroaring, Jeremy Pettibone of Cloudflowers and Jessica Lechner, pictured in the Gazette studios. Along with their bandmates, each of these musicians performed at the 2018 Magic City Music Awards, which celebrates the local music community.
Nominations for the Magic City Music Awards are now open. In its 19th year, the event is a celebration of the local music community, as voted on by the public.
As many as 30 categories could be included on the ballot, ranging from Album of the Year to various awards for musicians, including guitarist, vocalist, keyboardist, and more.
To be considered for the ballot, the group or musician must have performed locally from September 2018 to September 2019 and live in the region. Anyone residing from Livingston to Sheridan and from Miles City to Cody will be considered for the ballot, as long as they perform regularly in Billings.
Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 12, followed by a voting period. Awards in each category are determined by popular vote.
