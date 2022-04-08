Northern Cheyenne school’s Heard Museum Guild names 2022 youth art show winners

Killsnight received second place in the grade 7-9 drawing category for his charcoal portrait, “Chief Bill Rock.” Villareal received third place in the grade 10-12 drawing category for her marker drawing, “Washed Out.” Brien received Judge Marcus Monenerkit’s Special Award for her drawing, “A Girl Named Drool and Her Mercury.” Bearcomesout received second place in the beadwork category grade 7-9 for her fully beaded coin purse. In addition, Bearcomesout won the Chair’s Award. All are enrolled members of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe.