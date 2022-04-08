 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northern Cheyenne school’s Heard Museum Guild names 2022 youth art show winners

2022 youth art show winners

Pictured are (left to right) Leraius Killsnight, freshman, Cheyenne Villareal, senior, and Lanaya Brien, junior. Not pictured: Kaylee Bearcomesout, 8th Grade.

 Courtesy Photo

Ann King, art specialist K-12, Northern Cheyenne Tribal Schools, Busby, Montana, is delighted to announce winners in the 2022 Heard Museum Guild’s Youth Art Show & Sale. Winners include Leraius Killsnight, freshman, Cheyenne Villareal, senior, and Lanaya Brien, junior, and Kaylee Bearcomesout, 8th Grade.

Killsnight received second place in the grade 7-9 drawing category for his charcoal portrait, “Chief Bill Rock.” Villareal received third place in the grade 10-12 drawing category for her marker drawing, “Washed Out.” Brien received Judge Marcus Monenerkit’s Special Award for her drawing, “A Girl Named Drool and Her Mercury.” Bearcomesout received second place in the beadwork category grade 7-9 for her fully beaded coin purse. In addition, Bearcomesout won the Chair’s Award. All are enrolled members of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe.

