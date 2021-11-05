Northern Plains hosts 50th anniversary event featuring climate scientist and author Katharine Hayhoe

The Northern Plains Resource Council has hosted an annual gathering of members and guests every autumn since 1972. The conservation and family agriculture organization will convene its landmark 50th event on Nov. 19-20. The online event, titled “Cheers to 50 Years,” will celebrate a half-century of Northern Plains’ work in communities across Montana with a wide range of speakers and panel discussions.

“Congregating with our friends and neighbors is always a highlight of the year, but celebrating our 50th gathering is especially meaningful,” said Birney rancher Jeanie Alderson in a press release, whose parents were founding members of Northern Plains in the early 1970s. Alderson is now chair of the organization.

The first of two keynote speakers is Katharine Hayhoe, described by The New York Times as “one of the nation’s most effective communicators on climate change.” Hayhoe’s keynote address is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19.

Saturday’s keynote speech will be delivered by Marshall Ganz, a teacher, researcher, and writer who studies leadership and social movements. Ganz, who worked with Cesar Chavez to organize farm workers in the 1960s, is one of the nation’s premier experts on grassroots leadership through his research at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.