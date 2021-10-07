 Skip to main content
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates opening in Billings

Nothing Bundt Cake Witch Way

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates its grand opening on Oct. 8 and 9.

 agent485

Growing up in Helena, Emily Cook knew that one day she wanted to get back to Montana. After a few years in Oklahoma and then Texas, she and husband Brett realized the dream with a move to Billings and recently opened Nothing Bundt Cakes in Shiloh Crossing.

Emily and Brett Cook

Emily and Brett cook will celebrate the opening of Nothing Bundt Cakes on Oct. 8 and 9.

“I just knew this is where I wanted to raise my family,” said Cook in a press release. “The only thing that could make this state sweeter would be a Nothing Bundt Cakes.”

Although the bakery opened a few weeks ago, they will celebrate their grand opening on Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony, and 20% of sales will be donated to CASA of Yellowstone County. On Oct. 9 the business will give away 300 confetti "bundtlets" from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 1027 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Suite 6, and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit nothingbundtcakes.com.

