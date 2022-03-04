NOVA holding auditions for 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

NOVA Center for the Performing Arts in Billings is bringing some classic Shakespeare to their stage, and they're looking for performers.

Auditions for The Bard's romance fantasy misadventure, "A Midsummer Night's Dream," will be held on Sunday, March 20 from 2-3:30 p.m., and Monday, March 21 from 5:30-7 p.m. Each audition should have a piece prepared, and anyone high school aged and older is welcome. Auditions will be at NOVA at 2317 Montana Ave.

NOVA originally cast the play in 2020 just before the COVID lockdowns. All actors who were cast in that production should be assured that their roles are still theirs, per a press release from NOVA. But if there are any cast members who are unavailable for this production, they should contact director Glenda Brauneis.

The play will run June 17-19, and 24-26 at NOVA. For any questions, call the NOVA box office at (406) 591-9535.

