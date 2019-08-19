{{featured_button_text}}
'Met to Broadway'

The cast of Rimrock Opera Company's "A Musical Evening at Mr. Choufleuri's" in rehearsal in March 2019. From left, Kieran Beebe, Sarah Waggoner and Miguel Angel Olivas. Beebe and Waggoner are both performing during NOVA's fundraiser, "Met to Broadway."

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

NOVA Center for the Performing arts brings operatic and vocal selections to the stage in a showcase of local talents during the fundraising concert, "Met to Broadway."

Performances on Aug. 24 and 25 include selections from the "Carousel," "Don Giovanni," "Turandot," "Shrek," "Frozen," and "Into the Woods," to name a few.

'Met to Broadway'

Michelle Berger is seen in costume for her role as Julia Child in "Bon Appétit" during NOVA's 2017 season. Berger is one of many voices that will perform Broadway hits during NOVA Center for the Performing Art's "Met to Broadway" fundraiser on Aug. 24 - 25. 

"This particular concert is more of a showcase for the talent that we have in Billings," said Ginger Roll, NOVA's marketing director. "The performers offer their time and effort in support of NOVA and to build interest in our opera and musical productions."

Singers include Kieran Beebe, Michelle Berger, Kathryn Clark, Mic Dawson, Marisa Getchell, Hanna Jandro, Meghan Kilroy, Katelynn Meyer, Grace Mock, Leigh Verrill-Rhys, Karla Stricker, Dan Struckman, Laurie Sutphin, Jane Van Dyk, Sarah Waggoner and Jason Webster. 

'Met to Broadway'

Karla Stricker, at right playing Spirit of Christmas Past during last year's production of "A Christmas Carol," is one of many local talents singing during NOVA's annual "Met to Broadway" fundraiser on Aug. 24 - 25. She is seen in performance with Steve Zediker, left, who performed the role of Scrooge.

The event is hosted by Doug Nagel, associate professor of vocals at Montana State University Billings and NOVA's musician in residence, Dulais Rhys, who will provide piano accompaniment.

Dulais Rhys

Douglas Nagel

"Met to Broadway" takes place at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at Cisel Recital Hall at Montana State University Billings. The following day, Aug. 25, a matinee takes place at NOVA, starting at 2 p.m. 

A free-will offering is requested, though no admission is required, and proceeds will be used for productions during NOVA's upcoming 2019 - 2020. For more information, call the NOVA box office at 406-591-9535 or visit www.novabillings.org.

