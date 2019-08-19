NOVA Center for the Performing arts brings operatic and vocal selections to the stage in a showcase of local talents during the fundraising concert, "Met to Broadway."
Performances on Aug. 24 and 25 include selections from the "Carousel," "Don Giovanni," "Turandot," "Shrek," "Frozen," and "Into the Woods," to name a few.
"This particular concert is more of a showcase for the talent that we have in Billings," said Ginger Roll, NOVA's marketing director. "The performers offer their time and effort in support of NOVA and to build interest in our opera and musical productions."
Singers include Kieran Beebe, Michelle Berger, Kathryn Clark, Mic Dawson, Marisa Getchell, Hanna Jandro, Meghan Kilroy, Katelynn Meyer, Grace Mock, Leigh Verrill-Rhys, Karla Stricker, Dan Struckman, Laurie Sutphin, Jane Van Dyk, Sarah Waggoner and Jason Webster.
The event is hosted by Doug Nagel, associate professor of vocals at Montana State University Billings and NOVA's musician in residence, Dulais Rhys, who will provide piano accompaniment.
"Met to Broadway" takes place at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at Cisel Recital Hall at Montana State University Billings. The following day, Aug. 25, a matinee takes place at NOVA, starting at 2 p.m.
A free-will offering is requested, though no admission is required, and proceeds will be used for productions during NOVA's upcoming 2019 - 2020. For more information, call the NOVA box office at 406-591-9535 or visit www.novabillings.org.