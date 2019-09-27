If You Go

NOVA Center for the Performing Arts opens its 2019 - 2020 season with a production of Rudyard Kipling’s classic coming-of-age tale, "The Jungle Book."

The show opens at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 and will feature guest animals from ZooMontana. The play continues Oct. 5, 11, and 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 6 and 13 at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for students, seniors, and members of the military, available at www.novabillings.com, by calling (406) 591-9535, or in person at the box office, 2317 Montana Ave., open Tuesday through Friday from noon - 6 p.m.