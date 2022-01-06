NOVA opens new year with original show #DesigningADiva

NOVA Center for the Performing Arts opens the new year with the original show #DesigningADiva. Michelle Berger takes to the stage in this biographical, one-woman, tour-de-force Jan. 7-9 and 14-16. Friday and Saturday curtains rise at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m.

Follow the true journey of a passionate daughter of Montana as she becomes what she had always dreamed of...a star. She goes from the prairie to singing in legendary opera houses all over Europe. It’s a long way to the top and you aren’t going to get there without grit, guts, nerve, talent, and an outrageous personality. This is how to design a diva.

Tickets are available by calling 406-591-9535, or online at novabillings.org/performances. Adults $21, Senior/Military $16, Students $10.

Upcoming at NOVA in 2022 is The Vote, a NOVA Jeannette Rankin Tribute. The play, written and directed by Billings local DeLaney Hardy Ray, tells the story of the nation’s first congresswoman, Montana’s feisty Jeannette Rankin. The Vote opens February 4 and runs two weekends.

Also in February, NOVA’s casual FUN-draiser, For the Love of the Arts, will be hosted by NOVA on Monday, February 14th. Yummy hors d'oeuvres, wine, beer, silent auction and live music.

