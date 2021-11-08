NOVA presents 'Perfect Arrangement' play

NOVA Center for the Performing Arts presents "Perfect Arrangement" running Nov. 5-7 and 12-14. On Friday and Saturday show starts at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinée is at 2 p.m.

An original play written by Topher Payne and directed by Gus Belotta, the production is inspired by the true story of the earliest stirrings of the American gay rights movement. This madcap classic with sitcom-style humor gives way to a provocative drama as two “All-American” couples are forced to stare down the closet door. Featuring local talent including Geoffrey Curtis, Jorden Gilfeather, Vint Lavinder, Michael McCallum, Crystal Oring, Margot Turley, and Heather Zindt.