NOVA Center for the Performing Arts host its annual fundraising event, "Reds, Whites, and Brews" on Saturday, Sept. 7. The event brings together NOVA’s supporters, performers, and staff for an evening of performance, food, and drink.
NOVA Center for the Performing Arts is home to a variety of performances, opera, youth productions, live music, comedy and community events including classes and summer camps. Funds from the event will be used for scholarships for summer camps, ongoing classes, and supporting NOVA's mission to provide drama, musical theater, improv comedy, opera, and youth conservatory under one roof, according to a press release.
"It really is a performing arts center, not just a theater,” said Cindy Butler, President of the NOVA board of directors.
This open-house style event gives attendees a sample of the types of theater that NOVA offers with a “Taste of the Season.” Throughout the night, short bursts of performance will take place, including commentary from directors about upcoming productions, snippets of dialog or songs by performers.
During the event, patrons will have opportunities to purchase sponsorships and support youth in summer camps and ongoing classes, as well as productions throughout the season. A silent auction will feature a variety of donated items, gift certificates paired with NOVA performance vouchers, jewelry, artwork, entertainment and more.
The event begins at 6 p.m. at NOVA. Light appetizers and barbecue from Dickey’s will be served, plus dessert by Harper and Madison. Überbrew will be providing select beer for the event, and limited edition wines, donated by NOVA’s Board members, will be available.
Food and beverages are included in the ticket price of $50 per couple or $35 for an individual. Tickets are available at www.novabillings.org, by calling 406-591-9535, or at the NOVA box office at 2317 Montana Ave.