In what has been described as a giant undertaking, Roald Dahl’s beloved story, "The BFG," is coming to life at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, opening July 13.
The Youth Conservatory production continues July 14, 19-21, and 26-28, unfolding the story of an unlikely friendship between orphan Sophie and the Big Friendly Giant. Together they pair up to save the children of England from the child-eating giants, Bloodbottler, Fleshlumpeater, Bonecruncher, Meatdripper, and Gizzardgulper.
Though the giants seem fearsome and have a frightening reputation regarding their favorite diet, they are a bumbling crew of bullies who offer lots of comic relief throughout the performance. The cast is filled with imaginative kids portraying equally imaginative kids, according to a press release from NOVA.
The production is directed by DeLaney Hardy Ray with assistance from Emerald Hart, Janie Sutton, and Ginger Roll. Friday and Saturday shows can be seen at 7:30 p.m., and a Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m.
Tickets, costing $16 for adults and $10 for students/seniors/and military personnel are available at novabillings.com or at 591-9535, or stop by the box office Tuesday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m., 2317 Montana Ave in Billings.