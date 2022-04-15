Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour is sweet

About a minute into her sold-out concert at Portland’s Theater of the Clouds, Olivia Rodrigo sang the line “I wish people liked me more,” as an ecstatic crowd of 6,500 screamed it right back at her.

I saw Rodrigo last week, and I’m still riding that high. To be honest, I feel like I might ride that high for a long, long time. I’ve been blessed to see a lot of my favorites in person. Rodrigo blew them all away.

Which is a little strange, because I’m not really Rodrigo’s target audience. She’s 19, and wrote most of the songs on her groundbreaking debut record “Sour” while she was 17. It’s the first great work of Generation Z, and it was all released before she even graduated high school.

Most of the audience at Theater of the Clouds – which is what they call the Moda Center when it’s reconfigured to feel more like a theater and not a basketball arena – were young, probably around Rodrigo’s age.

I must have been one of the older people there. Which wasn’t that bad. The beer line was very short, and since I’m a good six inches taller than most of the people on the floor, I had a great view.

The Portland show was a perfect time to see Rodrigo. It was the opening night of her first ever tour, named after her record. And, no big deal, she’d only won three Grammys the Sunday before the Tuesday show.

The stage design was simple, a few risers for band members, flanked on both sides by what looked like gym bleachers. The show was all form over spectacle, with the emphasis clearly on the music.

But what music it was. Rodrigo’s biggest song is her debut single “drivers license,” which she quietly released to an unsuspecting world back in January 2021. It exploded like a pop supernova, turning her from a third-tier Disney Channel star to generation defining pop icon in exactly four minutes and one second.

In Portland, Rodrigo played “drivers license” third, an insane example of a young artist calling their shot, getting the big song out of the way early and relying on the strength of her back catalog. I’ve seen it fail before, with the audience losing attention as the album cuts start droning on.

But she didn’t need to worry about that with album cuts like this. “jealousy, jealousy” which on the record is a slinky, bass-heavy number, was transformed live into a true headbanger. “favorite crime,” “deja vu” and “traitor” were torch song sing-alongs. She performed two winking covers: a version of Avril Lavigne’s seminal “Complicated” and an absolutely boiling rendition of Veruca Salt’s “Seether.” Most telling of all was a mash-up of “enough for you” and “1 step forward, 3 steps back” that got derailed because the crowd was singing along so loudly she couldn’t cleanly transition between the two.

That could throw some musicians, but Rodrigo just smiled and went with it. That camaraderie, that feeling of togetherness, that’s what the night was all about.

That building hung on every single thing that came out of her mouth. And she controlled them with ease. It felt like watching a seasoned veteran, not someone just starting out in their first show to an audience of this size.

After the pandemic robbed us of live music, and for people like Rodrigo, two-plus years of her young life, the show felt like a generational scream of ecstasy after what’s felt like a lifetime of inhaling.

I generally enjoy singing along at concerts, but mostly sat this one out. Partially because it turns out most of those notes are way too high for me to hit, and also because just reveling in the moment and listening to everything happening around me was so fun.

It was magic to stand there and hear a stadium of people scream perfect little couplets like “God I wish that you had thought this through before I went and fell in love with you” and mean every syllable of it. Everyone in that room wanted to be there more than they ever wanted to be anywhere else in the world.

The night even redeemed “hope ur ok.” It’s her record’s weakest spot, the only time where a schmaltz that betrays her Disney background leaks through. But live, performed by Rodrigo alone with a guitar in front of a full house, (“I wrote these songs alone in my bedroom,” she joked) it had room to breathe. The lights of thousands of cell phones lit the arena.

Adulthood has tendency to rob you of your emotions, with responsibilities and baggage pushing you down until you block them and everything else out.

Rodrigo’s music, and the frantic energy of the people of that room, is about feeling. It’s about caring. Caring about anything, anyone, just feeling some sort of connection. It’s opening yourself up with the confidence to know you’ll never be alone.

“Nothing’s as good as it seems,” she sang. That’s true for everything except Olivia Rodrigo concerts.

