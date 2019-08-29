Craft Local
2413 Montana Ave.
Brad Welbes 7 p.m. Six Pack Habit 9 p.m. Aug. 30.
Grant Jones 7 p.m. The Henge 9 p.m. Aug. 31.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 3. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Open Mic & Jam Night: 6 p.m. Sept. 4.
Bowdog Jazz Quartet w/Bowman, Markley, Martin and Steever 8 p.m. Sept. 5.
John Adams 7 p.m. Hubba Hubba 9 p.m. Sept. 6.
Elks Lodge
934 Lewis Ave.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. Aug. 30. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.
Heights VFW
637 Anchor Ave.
Keepin' It Country: 7 p.m.-midnight Aug. 30 and 2-7 p.m. Sept. 1.
High Horse Saloon & Eatery
3953 Montana Ave.
Reckless: 9 p.m. Aug. 30-31.
Open mic: 7 p.m. Sept. 4. Hosted by Arterial Drive.
7th Avenue Band: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sept. 6-7.
Josephine Crossing Summer Concert Series
Josephine Crossing Amphitheater, 1820 Front St.
The Brickhouse Band: 5 p.m. Sept. 3.
Kirks' Grocery
2920 Minnesota Ave., 503-209-2394
$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).
Caleb Haynes, Magnolia West: 7 p.m. Sept. 3.
Wednesday with Thollem (avant-garde jazz): 7 p.m. Sept. 4.
Agnar, Schizophrenic Suicide, Meth Gator: 7 p.m. Sept. 5.
Charlie Smillie, Ryan Kabeary 7 p.m. Art of Comedy with Charlie Mulluk 9 p.m. Sept. 6.
The Loft
1123 First Ave. N.
Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.
Moose Lodge
131 Calhoun Lane
Big Sky PolkaFest: Noon-9 p.m. Aug. 30-31. Music by Gary Breuggen and the Ridgeland Dutchmen, The Dutch Hop Band, The Cimarron Band. $18 single day, $35 two-day pass.
Powderhorn Lounge
4912 Laurel Road
New Musicians Night: 6-10 p.m. Sundays.
Karaoke: Nightly.
Pub Station
2502 First Ave. N.
Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
The Mountain Goats: Doors 8 p.m. Show 9 p.m. Aug. 30. All ages. $25.
Blackfoot Gypsies: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Sept. 3. All ages. $10 advance, $12 at door.
Belle Plaine & Blake Berglund: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Sept. 5. All ages. $10.
Anonimus Eidentity and Friends with Macntaj, Slim Huck and more: Doors 8 p.m. Show 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6. All ages. $10 advance, $15 day of show.
Rimrock Mall
300 S. 24th St. W.
Summer Jam 2019:
Downtime: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 30.
Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino
4910 Southgate Drive
Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.
Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.
Walkers Grill
2700 First Ave. N., 245-9291
Cheryl Hodge: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 1.
Yellowstone Cellars & Winery
1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400
Lunatic Fringe: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 30.
Nothin' Yet Trio: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 31.
Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 4. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
R.A.D.: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 6.
Yellowstone Valley Brewing
2123 First Ave. N.
Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Sol Seed: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Sept. 4. All ages. $10.
Red Shahan: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Sept. 6. All ages. $10.