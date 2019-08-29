{{featured_button_text}}

Craft Local

2413 Montana Ave.

Sláinte

Sláinte performs traditional Irish music sessions weekly at Craft Local. The group, named for the Irish word for "cheers," features Billings musicians who play instrumental dance pieces such as reels, jigs, Irish polkas, slides, slip jigs, and waltzes interspersed with vocals from the Irish and Scottish tradition. Sláinte welcomes any musician who can play traditional tunes to join, starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Brad Welbes 7 p.m. Six Pack Habit 9 p.m. Aug. 30.

Grant Jones 7 p.m. The Henge 9 p.m. Aug. 31.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 3. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Open Mic & Jam Night: 6 p.m. Sept. 4.

Bowdog Jazz Quartet w/Bowman, Markley, Martin and Steever 8 p.m. Sept. 5.

John Adams 7 p.m. Hubba Hubba 9 p.m. Sept. 6.

Elks Lodge

934 Lewis Ave.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. Aug. 30. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.

Heights VFW

637 Anchor Ave.

Keepin' It Country: 7 p.m.-midnight Aug. 30 and 2-7 p.m. Sept. 1.

High Horse Saloon & Eatery

3953 Montana Ave.

Reckless: 9 p.m. Aug. 30-31.

Open mic: 7 p.m. Sept. 4. Hosted by Arterial Drive.

7th Avenue Band: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sept. 6-7.

Josephine Crossing Summer Concert Series

Josephine Crossing Amphitheater, 1820 Front St.

Josephine Crossing Summer Concert Series

Music fans enjoy a concert during the 2016 Josephine Crossing Summer Concert Series. On Tuesday, The Brickhouse Band will perform the final concert of the year at Josephine Crossing's outdoor amphitheater. The show is free, while donations and proceeds from food and beverage sales benefit the Elysian School PTO.

The Brickhouse Band: 5 p.m. Sept. 3.

Kirks' Grocery

2920 Minnesota Ave., 503-209-2394

$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).

Caleb Haynes, Magnolia West: 7 p.m. Sept. 3.

Wednesday with Thollem (avant-garde jazz): 7 p.m. Sept. 4.

Agnar, Schizophrenic Suicide, Meth Gator: 7 p.m. Sept. 5.

Charlie Smillie, Ryan Kabeary 7 p.m.  Art of Comedy with Charlie Mulluk 9 p.m. Sept. 6.

The Loft

1123 First Ave. N.

Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.

Moose Lodge

131 Calhoun Lane

Big Sky PolkaFest

Jay Davie from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Sherry Sheme from Kalispell dance as polka music plays in the background during the Big Sky PolkaFest in 2018. Taking place this year at the Moose Lodge on Friday-Saturday, the event features dancing to a variety of music styles by live bands.

Big Sky PolkaFest: Noon-9 p.m. Aug. 30-31. Music by Gary Breuggen and the Ridgeland Dutchmen, The Dutch Hop Band, The Cimarron Band. $18 single day, $35 two-day pass.

Powderhorn Lounge

4912 Laurel Road

New Musicians Night: 6-10 p.m. Sundays.

Karaoke: Nightly.

Pub Station

2502 First Ave. N.

Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

The Mountain Goats: Doors 8 p.m. Show 9 p.m. Aug. 30. All ages. $25.

Blackfoot Gypsies: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Sept. 3. All ages. $10 advance, $12 at door.

Belle Plaine & Blake Berglund: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Sept. 5. All ages. $10.

Anonimus Eidentity and Friends with Macntaj, Slim Huck and more: Doors 8 p.m. Show 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6. All ages. $10 advance, $15 day of show.

Rimrock Mall

300 S. 24th St. W.

Summer Jam 2019:

Downtime

Downtime will take Rimrock Mall’s outdoor stage for the final Summer Jam of the season on Friday, Aug. 30. The popular local group featuring (from left) Luke Kestner, Marco Castro, Josh Moore and Dennis Mailloux will play their eclectic mix of rock, funk, soul, reggae and country from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

Downtime: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 30.

Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino

4910 Southgate Drive

Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.

Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

Walkers Grill

2700 First Ave. N., 245-9291

Cheryl Hodge: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 1.

Yellowstone Cellars & Winery

1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400

Lunatic Fringe: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 30.

Nothin' Yet Trio: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 31.

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 4. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

R.A.D.: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 6.

Yellowstone Valley Brewing

2123 First Ave. N.

Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Sol Seed: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Sept. 4. All ages. $10.

Red Shahan: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Sept. 6. All ages. $10.

