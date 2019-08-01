Magic City Blues
2300-2500 Montana Avenue
Gates open 5 p.m.
Aug. 2: On the Stillwater Stage: Mudslide Charlie 5 p.m., Nick Schnebelen Band 6:30 p.m., Marcia Ball 8:30 p.m. On the Budweiser Stage: Hawthorne Roots 6 p.m., Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band 7:30 p.m., George Thorogood & The Destroyers 9:30 p.m.
Aug. 3: On the Stillwater Stage: Not Your Boyfriend's Band 5 p.m., Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal 6:30 p.m., KALO 8:30 p.m. On the Budweiser Stage: Arterial Drive 6 p.m., Little Hurricane 7:30 p.m., Postmodern Jukebox 9:30 p.m.
Ages 18 and older. Must show ID. General admission: $59 advance, $70 at gate. Reserved: $99 advance. Tickets at Billings Holiday Stationstores, Cactus Records in Bozeman, and by calling 406-534-0400.
Elks Lodge
934 Lewis Ave.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. Aug. 2. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.
Joe Sullivan Trio, Hawaiian barbecue buffet: 7 p.m. Aug. 3.
First Interstate Arena
at MetraPark, 308 Sixth Ave. N.
Tickets at box office, 800-366-8538 montanafair.com, metrapark.com.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Blackhawk, Restless Heart, Shenandoah: 7 p.m. Aug. 9. $30, $40, $50.
Heights VFW
637 Anchor Ave.
Keepin' It Country: 7 p.m.-midnight Aug. 2 and 2-7 p.m. Aug. 4.
High Horse Saloon & Eatery
3953 Montana Ave.
Open mic hosted by Arterial Drive: 7 p.m. Aug. 7.
Josephine Crossing Summer Concert Series
Josephine Crossing Amphitheater, 1820 Front St.
Arterial Drive: 5 p.m. Aug. 6.
Kirks' Grocery
2920 Minnesota Ave. 503-209-2394
$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).
Art by Shane de Leon 5-10 p.m. Comedy by Charlie Mulluk 10 p.m.-midnight Aug. 2.
Unamused Dave, Hey Thanks: 7 p.m. Aug. 6.
Shane de Leon 7 p.m. Aaron Baldes 9 p.m. Aug. 7
The ParNicularly Re Niculous Variety Show (open mic) 7 p.m. Equine, Hayden Duncan 9 p.m. Aug. 8.
Dreyfest Poetry Jam Afterhours: 9 p.m. Aug. 9.
The Loft
1123 First Ave. N.
Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.
Moose Lodge
131 Calhoun Lane
Jim & Friends, Big Sky Polka Club dance: 1:30-5 p.m. Aug. 4. Western-themed dance with prizes awarded for best western attire. All ages. Public welcome.
Oktoberfest
3839 Grand Ave.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Powderhorn Lounge
4912 Laurel Road
The Outfit: 6-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Ages 21 and older. Free.
New Musicians Night: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 4.
Karaoke: Nightly.
Pub Station
2502 First Ave. N.
Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Supersuckers: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 2. All ages. $15.
Steve Earle and the Dukes: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 4. All ages. $29.50.
SoDown: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 7. All ages. $10 advance, $15 day of show.
Miller Campbell: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 8. All ages. $5 advance, $7 day of show.
Hinder: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 9. All ages. $25 advance, $28 day of show.
Rimrock Mall
300 S. 24th St. W.
Summer Jam 2019:
Harvest Church Band: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 2.
St. John's United Summer Concert Series
Fred & Marie Miller Pavilion at St. John's United, 3940 Rimrock Road
Daniel Kosel 6 p.m. Young Dubliners 7 p.m. Aug. 8. Free.
Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino
4910 Southgate Drive
Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.
Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.
Walkers Grill
2700 First Ave. N., 245-9291
Arterial Drive: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 4.
Yellowstone Cellars & Winery
1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400
Lunatic Fringe: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 2.
John Adams: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 3.
Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
MOJO CD Release Party: Aug. 6. Arterial Drive 6:30-8 p.m. MOJO 8-10 pm.
Cedar Ridge: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 7.
Yellowstone Valley Brewing
2123 First Ave. N.
Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Charley Crockett: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Aug. 9. All ages. $15.