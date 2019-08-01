{{featured_button_text}}
Postmodern Jukebox

In this group shot from 2018, some of the more than 70 members of Postmodern Jukebox are together. The group, which tours globally in groups of 10 performers at a time, will be in Billings on Aug. 3 during Magic City Blues festival.

 Courtesy Dana Pleasant

Magic City Blues

2300-2500 Montana Avenue

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Grammy-award winning artist Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band will perform on Thursday during Alive After 5, a free concert that kicks off a weekend of blues music in downtown Billings during the 18th annual Magic City Blues. 

Gates open 5 p.m.

Aug. 2: On the Stillwater Stage: Mudslide Charlie 5 p.m., Nick Schnebelen Band 6:30 p.m., Marcia Ball 8:30 p.m. On the Budweiser Stage: Hawthorne Roots 6 p.m., Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band 7:30 p.m., George Thorogood & The Destroyers 9:30 p.m.

Not Your Boyfriend's Band

Not Your Boyfriend's Band

Aug. 3: On the Stillwater Stage: Not Your Boyfriend's Band 5 p.m., Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal 6:30 p.m., KALO 8:30 p.m. On the Budweiser Stage: Arterial Drive 6 p.m., Little Hurricane 7:30 p.m., Postmodern Jukebox 9:30 p.m.

Arterial Drive

Arterial Drive

Ages 18 and older. Must show ID. General admission: $59 advance, $70 at gate. Reserved: $99 advance. Tickets at Billings Holiday Stationstores, Cactus Records in Bozeman, and by calling 406-534-0400.

Elks Lodge

934 Lewis Ave.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. Aug. 2. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.

Joe Sullivan Trio, Hawaiian barbecue buffet: 7 p.m. Aug. 3.

First Interstate Arena

at MetraPark, 308 Sixth Ave. N.

Tickets at box office, 800-366-8538 montanafair.com, metrapark.com.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Blackhawk, Restless Heart, Shenandoah: 7 p.m. Aug. 9. $30, $40, $50.

Heights VFW

637 Anchor Ave.

Keepin' It Country: 7 p.m.-midnight Aug. 2 and 2-7 p.m. Aug. 4.

High Horse Saloon & Eatery

3953 Montana Ave.

Open mic hosted by Arterial Drive: 7 p.m. Aug. 7.

Josephine Crossing Summer Concert Series

Josephine Crossing Amphitheater, 1820 Front St.

Arterial Drive: 5 p.m. Aug. 6.

Kirks' Grocery

2920 Minnesota Ave. 503-209-2394

$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).

Art by Shane de Leon 5-10 p.m. Comedy by Charlie Mulluk 10 p.m.-midnight Aug. 2.

Unamused Dave, Hey Thanks: 7 p.m. Aug. 6.

Shane de Leon 7 p.m. Aaron Baldes 9 p.m. Aug. 7

The ParNicularly Re Niculous Variety Show (open mic) 7 p.m. Equine, Hayden Duncan 9 p.m. Aug. 8.

Dreyfest Poetry Jam Afterhours: 9 p.m. Aug. 9.

The Loft

1123 First Ave. N.

Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.

Moose Lodge

131 Calhoun Lane

Jim & Friends, Big Sky Polka Club dance: 1:30-5 p.m. Aug. 4. Western-themed dance with prizes awarded for best western attire. All ages. Public welcome.

Oktoberfest

3839 Grand Ave.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Powderhorn Lounge

4912 Laurel Road

The Outfit: 6-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Ages 21 and older. Free.

New Musicians Night: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 4.

Karaoke: Nightly.

Pub Station

2502 First Ave. N.

Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Supersuckers: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 2. All ages. $15.

Steve Earle and the Dukes: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 4. All ages. $29.50.

SoDown: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 7. All ages. $10 advance, $15 day of show.

Miller Campbell: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 8. All ages. $5 advance, $7 day of show.

Hinder: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 9. All ages. $25 advance, $28 day of show.

Rimrock Mall

300 S. 24th St. W.

Summer Jam 2019:

Harvest Church Band: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 2.

St. John's United Summer Concert Series

Fred & Marie Miller Pavilion at St. John's United, 3940 Rimrock Road

Daniel Kosel 6 p.m. Young Dubliners 7 p.m. Aug. 8. Free.

Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino

4910 Southgate Drive

Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.

Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

Walkers Grill

2700 First Ave. N., 245-9291

Arterial Drive: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 4.

Yellowstone Cellars & Winery

1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400

Lunatic Fringe: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 2.

John Adams: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 3.

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

MOJO CD Release Party: Aug. 6. Arterial Drive 6:30-8 p.m. MOJO 8-10 pm.

Cedar Ridge: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 7.

Yellowstone Valley Brewing

2123 First Ave. N.

Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Charley Crockett: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Aug. 9. All ages. $15.

Have an event coming up? Let us know about it at billingsgazette.com/forms/events or email enjoy@billingsgazette.com.

