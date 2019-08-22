{{featured_button_text}}
Wretches & Kings

Wretches & Kings

 Kassidy Olmstead

Bugz's Bar & Casino

1341 Main St.

7th Avenue Band: 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Aug. 23-24. (Pre-season football party Aug. 24.)

7th Avenue Band

The 7th Avenue Band will return to Bugz’s Bar & Casino for two consecutive nights of rock and country starting Friday. On Saturday, the show will coincide with Bugz's annual pre-season football party. Music will start at 9 p.m. each night. Both shows are free.

Craft Local

2413 Montana Ave.

Todd Loughrie 7 p.m. Hillbillings 9 p.m. Aug. 23.

Chuck Holland 7 p.m. Dammit Lauren & The Wall 9 p.m. Aug. 24.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 27. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Open mic 6 p.m. Open jam 8 p.m. Aug. 28.

John Roberts Jazz Combo 8 p.m. Aug. 29.

Brad Welbes 7 p.m. Six Pack Habit 9 p.m. Aug. 30.

Elks Lodge

934 Lewis Ave.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. Aug. 23. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.

Leo Jurica: 7 p.m. Aug. 24.

First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

308 Sixth Ave. N.

"Weird Al" Yankovic

256-2422, 800-366-8538; metrapark.com

Ticket prices do not include service fees.

"Weird Al" Yankovic, The Strings Attached Tour: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25. $35, $45, $65, $85, $125.

Heights VFW

637 Anchor Ave.

Plug Nickel's: 7 p.m.-midnight Aug. 23 and 2-7 p.m. Aug. 25.

High Horse Saloon & Eatery

3953 Montana Ave.

Reckless: 9 p.m. Aug. 30.

Kirks' Grocery

2920 Minnesota Ave.

503-209-2394

$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).

Baby Fuzz, Jackson Blue, JL 7 p.m. Karaoke with NepTunes 10 p.m. Aug. 23.

Nauman & de Leon Duo, Banuelos & Foos 7 p.m. Aug. 27.

Wednesdays With Mary Serbe 7 p.m. Aug. 28.

DAEM, Robert Speiser 7 p.m. Aug. 19.

The Loft

1123 First Ave. N.

Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.

Moose Lodge

131 Calhoun Lane

Big Sky PolkaFest musicians jam: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 29. $5, free for two-day (Aug. 30-31) festival pass holders. 855-9806, weluv2wltz@bresnan.net.

Big Sky PolkaFest: Noon-9 p.m. Aug. 30-31. Music by Gary Breuggen and the Ridgeland Dutchmen, The Dutch Hop Band, The Cimarron Band. $18 single day, $35 two-day pass.

Oktoberfest

3839 Grand Ave.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Powderhorn Lounge

4912 Laurel Road

New Musicians Night: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 25.

Karaoke: Nightly.

Pub Station

2502 First Ave. N.

Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Wretches & Kings (Linkin Park tribute): Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 23. All ages. $15.

Xavier Rudd,

Xavier Rud

Xavier Rudd: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 27. All ages. $25 advance, $28 day of show.

The Mountain Goats: Doors 8 p.m. Show 9 p.m. Aug. 30. All ages. $25.

Rimrock Mall

300 S. 24th St. W.

Downtime

Downtime will take Rimrock Mall's outdoor stage for the final Summer Jam of the season on Friday, Aug. 30. The popular local group featuring (from left) Luke Kestner, Marco Castro, Josh Moore and Dennis Mailloux will play their eclectic mix of rock, funk, soul, reggae and country from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

Summer Jam 2019:

Downtime: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 30.

South Side Senior Citizens Center

901 S. 30th St.

Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers Association District Four jam: 1-4 p.m. Sept. 25. With coffee, snacks. Free.

Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino

4910 Southgate Drive

Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.

Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

Tiny's Tavern

323 N. 24th St.

Norrine the Outlaw Queen Band

What would summer be without Norrine the Outlaw Queen Band playing the patio at Tiny's Tavern? On Sunday, the longtime local icon will perform an evening of her country music starting at 5 p.m.

Norrine the Outlaw Queen Band: 5 p.m. Aug. 25.

Walkers Grill

2700 First Ave. N., 245-9291

Brian Hartman Quartet: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 25.

Yellowstone Cellars & Winery

1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400

Pat Kelly: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 23.

Burnin' Daylight: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 24.

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 28. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Lunatic Fringe: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 30.

Yellowstone Valley Brewing

2123 First Ave. N.

Tenth Mountain Division

Tenth Mountain Division

Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Tenth Mountain Division: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Aug. 23. All ages. $10.

Have an event coming up? Let us know about it at billingsgazette.com/forms/events or email enjoy@billingsgazette.com.

