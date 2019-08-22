Bugz's Bar & Casino
1341 Main St.
7th Avenue Band: 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Aug. 23-24. (Pre-season football party Aug. 24.)
Craft Local
2413 Montana Ave.
Todd Loughrie 7 p.m. Hillbillings 9 p.m. Aug. 23.
Chuck Holland 7 p.m. Dammit Lauren & The Wall 9 p.m. Aug. 24.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 27. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Open mic 6 p.m. Open jam 8 p.m. Aug. 28.
John Roberts Jazz Combo 8 p.m. Aug. 29.
Brad Welbes 7 p.m. Six Pack Habit 9 p.m. Aug. 30.
Elks Lodge
934 Lewis Ave.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. Aug. 23. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.
Leo Jurica: 7 p.m. Aug. 24.
First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
308 Sixth Ave. N.
256-2422, 800-366-8538; metrapark.com
Ticket prices do not include service fees.
"Weird Al" Yankovic, The Strings Attached Tour: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25. $35, $45, $65, $85, $125.
Heights VFW
637 Anchor Ave.
Plug Nickel's: 7 p.m.-midnight Aug. 23 and 2-7 p.m. Aug. 25.
High Horse Saloon & Eatery
3953 Montana Ave.
Reckless: 9 p.m. Aug. 30.
Kirks' Grocery
2920 Minnesota Ave.
503-209-2394
$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).
Baby Fuzz, Jackson Blue, JL 7 p.m. Karaoke with NepTunes 10 p.m. Aug. 23.
Nauman & de Leon Duo, Banuelos & Foos 7 p.m. Aug. 27.
Wednesdays With Mary Serbe 7 p.m. Aug. 28.
DAEM, Robert Speiser 7 p.m. Aug. 19.
The Loft
1123 First Ave. N.
Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.
Moose Lodge
131 Calhoun Lane
Big Sky PolkaFest musicians jam: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 29. $5, free for two-day (Aug. 30-31) festival pass holders. 855-9806, weluv2wltz@bresnan.net.
Big Sky PolkaFest: Noon-9 p.m. Aug. 30-31. Music by Gary Breuggen and the Ridgeland Dutchmen, The Dutch Hop Band, The Cimarron Band. $18 single day, $35 two-day pass.
Oktoberfest
3839 Grand Ave.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Powderhorn Lounge
4912 Laurel Road
New Musicians Night: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 25.
Karaoke: Nightly.
Pub Station
2502 First Ave. N.
Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Wretches & Kings (Linkin Park tribute): Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 23. All ages. $15.
Xavier Rudd: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 27. All ages. $25 advance, $28 day of show.
The Mountain Goats: Doors 8 p.m. Show 9 p.m. Aug. 30. All ages. $25.
Rimrock Mall
300 S. 24th St. W.
Summer Jam 2019:
Downtime: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 30.
South Side Senior Citizens Center
901 S. 30th St.
Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers Association District Four jam: 1-4 p.m. Sept. 25. With coffee, snacks. Free.
Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino
4910 Southgate Drive
Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.
Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.
Tiny's Tavern
323 N. 24th St.
Norrine the Outlaw Queen Band: 5 p.m. Aug. 25.
Walkers Grill
2700 First Ave. N., 245-9291
Brian Hartman Quartet: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 25.
Yellowstone Cellars & Winery
1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400
Pat Kelly: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 23.
Burnin' Daylight: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 24.
Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 28. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Lunatic Fringe: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 30.
Yellowstone Valley Brewing
2123 First Ave. N.
Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Tenth Mountain Division: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Aug. 23. All ages. $10.