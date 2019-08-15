{{featured_button_text}}

Bugz's Bar & Casino

1341 Main St.

7th Avenue Band: 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Aug. 23.

Craft Local

2413 Montana Ave.

Hillbillings

Hillbillings will bring their fiddle, guitars, banjos, bass, dobro, mandolin and vocals to Craft Local on Aug. 23 for a night of what the band calls “retroclectic Americana and random outbursts.” Todd Loughrie will open at 7 p.m. Hillbillings will play at 9.

Sofia 7 p.m. Bill Moved Away 9 p.m.: Aug. 16.

Zoe Jean 7 p.m. Alex Fettig 8 p.m. Roy Buzzard and the Bones 9 p.m. Aug. 17.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 20. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

NSAI Chapter of Singers & Songwriters: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 21.

Jazz with Erik Olson: 8 p.m. Aug. 22.

Todd Loughrie 7 p.m. Hillbillings 9 p.m. Aug. 23.

Elks Lodge

934 Lewis Ave.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association Jam Session: 7 p.m. Aug. 16. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.

Joe Sullivan Trio: 7 p.m. Aug. 17.

Heights VFW

637 Anchor Ave.

Crow Country: 7 p.m.-midnight Aug. 16 and 2-7 p.m. Aug. 18.

High Horse Saloon & Eatery

3953 Montana Ave.

The Cimarron Band: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 16-17.

Kirks' Grocery

2920 Minnesota Ave.

503-209-2394

Trainride Meatsweats

Trainride Meatsweats will play Kirk’s Grocery on Thursday. The audience can get sweaty with live painted meat and philosophical monologues as Ty Herman plays drums and guitar, Scott Flamm slaps funky rhythm on bass, and Brandon Miller keeps the vibe. The show will open with Melted Nard Puke at 7 p.m. and close with Brian Hartman.

$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).

Wednesday with Marla Goodman 7 p.m. Chuckie Campbell 9 p.m. Aug. 21

Trainride Meatsweats, Melted Nard Puke 7 p.m. Aug. 22.

Baby Fuzz, Jackson Blue, JL 7 p.m. Karaoke with NepTunes 10 p.m. Aug. 23.

The Loft

1123 First Ave. N.

Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.

Moose Lodge

131 Calhoun Lane

Drivin' Sideways Band, country music dance: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 17. Everyone welcome. $5.

Oktoberfest

3839 Grand Ave.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Powderhorn Lounge

4912 Laurel Road

New Musicians Night: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 18.

Karaoke: Nightly.

Pub Station

2502 First Ave. N.

Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Uncle Kracker: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 16. All ages. $31 advance, $35 day of show.

Reckless Kelly: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 19. All ages. $20.

Dub Foundation, “The Good The Bad and The Dubby” live: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 20. Dub Foundation performs live score to their original dub/reggae spaghetti western film. All ages. $7.

Gov’t Mule, Nikki Lane: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 21. All ages. $39.50.

Jerrod Niemann: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 22. All ages. $29.50.

Wretches & Kings (Linkin Park tribute): Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 23. All ages. $15.

Rimrock Mall

300 S. 24th St. W.

Summer Jam 2019:

Jonah Morsette Band: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 16.

Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino

4910 Southgate Drive

Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.

Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

Walkers Grill

2700 First Ave. N., 245-9291

John Roberts: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 18.

Yellowstone Cellars & Winery

1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400

Jeff Long Jazz Quartet: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 16.

Jessica Lechner: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 17.

Jessica Lechner, who released her first full-length album in March, will play an evening of original music at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery on Saturday. The guitarist, singer and songwriter will perform from 8 to 10 p.m.

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 21. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Pat Kelly: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 23.

Yellowstone Valley Brewing

2123 First Ave. N.

Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Jeff Plankenhorn: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Aug. 17. All ages. $7.

The High Divers & The Mondegreens: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Aug. 20. All ages. $5.

Tenth Mountain Division: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Aug. 23. All ages. $10.

Have an event coming up? Let us know about it at billingsgazette.com/forms/events or email enjoy@billingsgazette.com.

