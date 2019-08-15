Bugz's Bar & Casino
1341 Main St.
7th Avenue Band: 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Aug. 23.
Craft Local
2413 Montana Ave.
Sofia 7 p.m. Bill Moved Away 9 p.m.: Aug. 16.
Zoe Jean 7 p.m. Alex Fettig 8 p.m. Roy Buzzard and the Bones 9 p.m. Aug. 17.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 20. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
NSAI Chapter of Singers & Songwriters: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 21.
Jazz with Erik Olson: 8 p.m. Aug. 22.
Todd Loughrie 7 p.m. Hillbillings 9 p.m. Aug. 23.
Elks Lodge
934 Lewis Ave.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association Jam Session: 7 p.m. Aug. 16. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.
Joe Sullivan Trio: 7 p.m. Aug. 17.
Heights VFW
637 Anchor Ave.
Crow Country: 7 p.m.-midnight Aug. 16 and 2-7 p.m. Aug. 18.
High Horse Saloon & Eatery
3953 Montana Ave.
The Cimarron Band: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 16-17.
Kirks' Grocery
2920 Minnesota Ave.
503-209-2394
$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).
Wednesday with Marla Goodman 7 p.m. Chuckie Campbell 9 p.m. Aug. 21
Trainride Meatsweats, Melted Nard Puke 7 p.m. Aug. 22.
Baby Fuzz, Jackson Blue, JL 7 p.m. Karaoke with NepTunes 10 p.m. Aug. 23.
The Loft
1123 First Ave. N.
Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.
Moose Lodge
131 Calhoun Lane
Drivin' Sideways Band, country music dance: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 17. Everyone welcome. $5.
Oktoberfest
3839 Grand Ave.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Powderhorn Lounge
4912 Laurel Road
New Musicians Night: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 18.
Karaoke: Nightly.
Pub Station
2502 First Ave. N.
Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Uncle Kracker: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 16. All ages. $31 advance, $35 day of show.
Reckless Kelly: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 19. All ages. $20.
Dub Foundation, “The Good The Bad and The Dubby” live: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 20. Dub Foundation performs live score to their original dub/reggae spaghetti western film. All ages. $7.
Gov’t Mule, Nikki Lane: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 21. All ages. $39.50.
Jerrod Niemann: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 22. All ages. $29.50.
Wretches & Kings (Linkin Park tribute): Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 23. All ages. $15.
Rimrock Mall
300 S. 24th St. W.
Summer Jam 2019:
Jonah Morsette Band: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 16.
Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino
4910 Southgate Drive
Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.
Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.
Walkers Grill
2700 First Ave. N., 245-9291
John Roberts: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 18.
Yellowstone Cellars & Winery
1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400
Jeff Long Jazz Quartet: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 16.
Jessica Lechner: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 17.
Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 21. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Pat Kelly: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 23.
Yellowstone Valley Brewing
2123 First Ave. N.
Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Jeff Plankenhorn: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Aug. 17. All ages. $7.
The High Divers & The Mondegreens: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Aug. 20. All ages. $5.
Tenth Mountain Division: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Aug. 23. All ages. $10.