Craft Local
2413 Montana Ave.
Dreyfest Poetry Jam: 6 p.m. Aug. 9.
Dreyfest Music Jam: 6 p.m. Aug. 10.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 13. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Open Mic Night: 6 p.m. Aug. 14.
Jeff Long Quartet: 8 p.m. Aug. 15.
Sofia 7 p.m. Bill Moved Away 9 p.m.: Aug. 16.
Elks Lodge
934 Lewis Ave.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association Jam Session: 7 p.m. Aug. 9. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.
Spur of the Moment: 7 p.m. Aug. 10.
First Interstate Arena
at MetraPark, 308 Sixth Ave. N.
Tickets at box office, 800-366-8538 montanafair.com, metrapark.com.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Blackhawk, Restless Heart, Shenandoah: 7 p.m. Aug. 9. $30, $40, $50.
98 Degrees: 7 p.m. Aug. 10. $30, $40, $50.
Old Dominion: 7 p.m. Aug. 11. $30, $40, $50.
Heights VFW
637 Anchor Ave.
Little Joe & The Cartwrights: 7 p.m.-midnight Aug. 9 and 2-7 p.m. Aug. 11.
High Horse Saloon & Eatery
3953 Montana Ave.
Andy Wilson: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 15.
The Cimarron Band: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 16.
Kirks' Grocery
2920 Minnesota Ave. 503-209-2394
$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).
Dreyfest Poetry Jam Afterhours: 9 p.m. Aug. 9.
Sleepy HED, thievesbreakin 7 p.m. Aug. 13.
The Loft
1123 First Ave. N.
Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.
Moose Lodge
131 Calhoun Lane
Satin and Lace: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 10. Everyone welcome. $5.
Oktoberfest
3839 Grand Ave.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Powderhorn Lounge
4912 Laurel Road
The Outfit: 6-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Ages 21 and older. Free.
New Musicians Night: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 11.
Karaoke: Nightly.
Pub Station
2502 First Ave. N.
Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Hinder: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 9. All ages. $25 advance, $28 day of show.
Hawthorne Heights: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 11. All ages. $20.
The Convalescence, A Feasting Beast: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 14. All ages. $10 advance, $12 day of show.
Uncle Kracker: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 16. All ages. $31 advance, $35 day of show.
Rimrock Mall
300 S. 24th St. W.
Summer Jam 2019:
Jonah Morsette Band: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 16.
Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino
4910 Southgate Drive
Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.
Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.
Walkers Grill
2700 First Ave. N., 245-9291
Jeni Flemming, Bob Bowman and Matt Villinger: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 11.
Yellowstone Cellars & Winery
1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400
Jeff Long Jazz Quartet: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 16.
Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 14. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Yellowstone Valley Brewing
2123 First Ave. N.
Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Charley Crockett: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Aug. 9. All ages. $15.
The Talbott Brothers: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Aug. 14. All ages. $10.
Augustus: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Aug. 15. All ages. $5.
Tennessee Jet: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Aug. 16. All ages. $10.