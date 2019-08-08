{{featured_button_text}}

Craft Local

2413 Montana Ave.

Poetry Jam at Julia Louis-Dreyfest

Dreyfest Poetry Jam at Craft Local takes place on Aug. 9, starting at 6 p.m. featuring more than a dozen Montana poets and musicians performing original works. Missoula poet Liv Onawhim is seen in performance during the 2018 event. 

Dreyfest Poetry Jam: 6 p.m. Aug. 9.

Dreyfest Music Jam: 6 p.m. Aug. 10.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 13. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Open Mic Night: 6 p.m. Aug. 14.

Jeff Long Quartet: 8 p.m. Aug. 15.

Sofia 7 p.m. Bill Moved Away 9 p.m.: Aug. 16.

Elks Lodge

934 Lewis Ave.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association Jam Session: 7 p.m. Aug. 9. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.

Spur of the Moment: 7 p.m. Aug. 10.

First Interstate Arena

at MetraPark, 308 Sixth Ave. N.

98 degrees

The 1990s boy band 98 Degrees will play MontanaFair Saturday, Aug. 10.

Tickets at box office, 800-366-8538 montanafair.com, metrapark.com.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Blackhawk, Restless Heart, Shenandoah: 7 p.m. Aug. 9. $30, $40, $50.

98 Degrees: 7 p.m. Aug. 10. $30, $40, $50.

Old Dominion: 7 p.m. Aug. 11. $30, $40, $50.

Heights VFW

637 Anchor Ave.

Little Joe & The Cartwrights: 7 p.m.-midnight Aug. 9 and 2-7 p.m. Aug. 11.

High Horse Saloon & Eatery

3953 Montana Ave.

Andy Wilson: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 15.

The Cimarron Band: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 16.

Kirks' Grocery

2920 Minnesota Ave. 503-209-2394

$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).

Dreyfest Poetry Jam Afterhours: 9 p.m. Aug. 9.

Sleepy HED, thievesbreakin 7 p.m. Aug. 13.

The Loft

1123 First Ave. N.

Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.

Moose Lodge

131 Calhoun Lane

Satin and Lace: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 10. Everyone welcome. $5.

Oktoberfest

3839 Grand Ave.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Powderhorn Lounge

4912 Laurel Road

The Outfit: 6-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Ages 21 and older. Free.

New Musicians Night: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 11.

Karaoke: Nightly.

Pub Station

2502 First Ave. N.

Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Hinder: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 9. All ages. $25 advance, $28 day of show.

Hawthorne Heights: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 11. All ages. $20.

The Convalescence, A Feasting Beast: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 14. All ages. $10 advance, $12 day of show.

Uncle Kracker

Uncle Kracker

Uncle Kracker: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 16. All ages. $31 advance, $35 day of show.

Rimrock Mall

300 S. 24th St. W.

Summer Jam 2019:

Jonah Morsette Band: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 16.

Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino

4910 Southgate Drive

Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.

Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

Walkers Grill

2700 First Ave. N., 245-9291

Jeni Fleming

Jeni Fleming is one of four vocalists in Pinky and the Floyd.

Jeni Flemming, Bob Bowman and Matt Villinger: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 11.

Yellowstone Cellars & Winery

1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400

Jeff Long Jazz Quartet: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 16.

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 14. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Yellowstone Valley Brewing

2123 First Ave. N.

Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Charley Crockett: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Aug. 9. All ages. $15.

The Talbott Brothers: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Aug. 14. All ages. $10.

Augustus: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Aug. 15. All ages. $5.

Tennessee Jet: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Aug. 16. All ages. $10.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Have an event coming up? Let us know about it at billingsgazette.com/forms/events or email enjoy@billingsgazette.com.

0
0
0
0
0