{{featured_button_text}}

Alive After 5

at McCormick Café, 2419 Montana Ave.

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 1.

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Grammy-award winning artist Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band will perform on Thursday during Alive After 5, a free concert that kicks off a weekend of blues music in downtown Billings during the 18th annual Magic City Blues. 

Magic City Blues

2300-2500 Montana Avenue

Gates open 5 p.m.

Aug. 2: On the Stillwater Stage: Mudslide Charley 5 p.m., Nick Schnebelen Band 6:30 p.m., Marcia Ball 8:30 p.m. On the Budweiser Stage: Hawthorne Roots 6 p.m., Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band 7:30 p.m., George Thorogood & The Destroyers 9:30 p.m.

Ages 18 and older. Must show ID. General admission: $59 advance, $70 at gate. Reserved: $99 advance. Tickets at Billings Holiday Stationstores, Cactus Records in Bozeman, and by calling 406-534-0400.

Craft Local

2413 Montana Ave.

What the F$#k!, Travis Kuehn & Chae Clearwood, The Henge: 7 p.m.-midnight July 26.

Angie's Not Sorry, Counting Coup, Hubba Hubba; 2nd anniversary party: 7 p.m.-midnight July 27.

Open mic 6-8 p.m. Open jam 8-10 p.m. July 31.

The Divide

4020 Montana Sapphire Drive

RAD (Ryan Riley and Alex Nauman duo): Aug. 1. On the patio. All ages. Free.

Elks Lodge

934 Lewis Ave.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. July 26. (Upstairs.) Public welcome.

The Cimarron Band: 7 p.m. July 27.

First Interstate Arena

at MetraPark, 308 Sixth Ave. N.

Disturbed in Concert

John Moyer and David Draiman, right, of the band Disturbed perform in Rosemont, Ill in March. 

Tickets at box office, 406-256-2422, 800-366-8538, metrapark.com.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Disturbed, Pop Evil: 7 p.m. July 28. $29.50, $49.50, $59.50, $69.50, $89.50.

Pop Evil

Pop Evil will perform in Billings on July 30.

Heights VFW

637 Anchor Ave.

Plug Nickel's: 7 p.m.-midnight July 26 and 2-7 p.m. July 28.

High Horse Saloon & Eatery

3953 Montana Ave.

Elk River Band: 9 a.m. July 26-27.

Kirks' Grocery

2920 Minnesota Ave.

503-209-2394

$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).

The Incredibly Strange Music of Mr. New, Project: Constellation: 7 p.m. July 26.

Hangtime, Rookie Card: 7 p.m. July 30.

Wednesday with Anna Paige 7 p.m. Snailmate, Anna Paige & Shane de Leon 9 p.m. July 31.

The Loft

1123 First Ave. N.

Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.

Oktoberfest

3839 Grand Ave.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Powderhorn Lounge

4912 Laurel Road

The Outfit: 6-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Ages 21 and older. Free.

New Musicians Night: 6-10 p.m. July 28.

Karaoke: Nightly.

Pub Station

2502 First Ave. N.

Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Whitey Morgan: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. July 26. All ages. $26 individual, $89 four-pack, $76 individual VIP meet & greet, in advance; $31 individual, day of show.

Tracy Byrd: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. July 28. All ages. $33.

Whitey Morgan

Whitey Morgan

Kip Moore: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. July 31. All ages. $39.50.

Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 1. All ages. $25.

Rimrock Mall

300 S. 24th St. W.

Summer Jam 2019:

Harvest Church Band: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 2.

South Side Senior Citizens Center

901 S. 30th St.

Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers Association District Four jam: 4:30 p.m. July 27. Free.

St. John's United Summer Concert Series

Fred & Marie Miller Pavilion at St. John's United, 3940 Rimrock Road

John Roberts and Tony Roberts 6 p.m. Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca 7 p.m. Aug. 1. Free.

Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino

4910 Southgate Drive

Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.

Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

Walkers Grill

2700 First Ave. N., 245-9291

Cindy Scott & Bob Bowman: 7-10 p.m. Juy 28.

Wild Ginger

2713 Montana Ave.

RAD (Ryan Riley and Alex Nauman duo): 7:30-10:30 p.m. July 27. All ages. Free.

Yellowstone Cellars & Winery

1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400

The Rich & Joe Show (aka 3/5 of Bucky Beaver): 8-10 p.m. July 26.

Nothin' Yet Trio: 8-10 p.m. July 27.

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. July 31. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Lunatic Fringe: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 2.

Yellowstone Valley Brewing

2123 First Ave. N.

Betsy Olson

Betsy Olson

Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Lauren Morrow: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. July 26. All ages. $7.

Betsy Olson: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. July 27. All ages. $10.

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Aug. 1. All ages. $10.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Have an event coming up? Let us know about it at billingsgazette.com/forms/events or email enjoy@billingsgazette.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags