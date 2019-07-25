Alive After 5
at McCormick Café, 2419 Montana Ave.
Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 1.
Magic City Blues
2300-2500 Montana Avenue
Gates open 5 p.m.
Aug. 2: On the Stillwater Stage: Mudslide Charley 5 p.m., Nick Schnebelen Band 6:30 p.m., Marcia Ball 8:30 p.m. On the Budweiser Stage: Hawthorne Roots 6 p.m., Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band 7:30 p.m., George Thorogood & The Destroyers 9:30 p.m.
Ages 18 and older. Must show ID. General admission: $59 advance, $70 at gate. Reserved: $99 advance. Tickets at Billings Holiday Stationstores, Cactus Records in Bozeman, and by calling 406-534-0400.
Craft Local
2413 Montana Ave.
What the F$#k!, Travis Kuehn & Chae Clearwood, The Henge: 7 p.m.-midnight July 26.
Angie's Not Sorry, Counting Coup, Hubba Hubba; 2nd anniversary party: 7 p.m.-midnight July 27.
Open mic 6-8 p.m. Open jam 8-10 p.m. July 31.
The Divide
4020 Montana Sapphire Drive
RAD (Ryan Riley and Alex Nauman duo): Aug. 1. On the patio. All ages. Free.
Elks Lodge
934 Lewis Ave.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. July 26. (Upstairs.) Public welcome.
The Cimarron Band: 7 p.m. July 27.
First Interstate Arena
at MetraPark, 308 Sixth Ave. N.
Tickets at box office, 406-256-2422, 800-366-8538, metrapark.com.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Disturbed, Pop Evil: 7 p.m. July 28. $29.50, $49.50, $59.50, $69.50, $89.50.
Heights VFW
637 Anchor Ave.
Plug Nickel's: 7 p.m.-midnight July 26 and 2-7 p.m. July 28.
High Horse Saloon & Eatery
3953 Montana Ave.
Elk River Band: 9 a.m. July 26-27.
Kirks' Grocery
2920 Minnesota Ave.
503-209-2394
$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).
The Incredibly Strange Music of Mr. New, Project: Constellation: 7 p.m. July 26.
Hangtime, Rookie Card: 7 p.m. July 30.
Wednesday with Anna Paige 7 p.m. Snailmate, Anna Paige & Shane de Leon 9 p.m. July 31.
The Loft
1123 First Ave. N.
Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.
Oktoberfest
3839 Grand Ave.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Powderhorn Lounge
4912 Laurel Road
The Outfit: 6-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Ages 21 and older. Free.
New Musicians Night: 6-10 p.m. July 28.
Karaoke: Nightly.
Pub Station
2502 First Ave. N.
Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Whitey Morgan: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. July 26. All ages. $26 individual, $89 four-pack, $76 individual VIP meet & greet, in advance; $31 individual, day of show.
Tracy Byrd: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. July 28. All ages. $33.
Kip Moore: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. July 31. All ages. $39.50.
Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Aug. 1. All ages. $25.
Rimrock Mall
300 S. 24th St. W.
Summer Jam 2019:
Harvest Church Band: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 2.
South Side Senior Citizens Center
901 S. 30th St.
Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers Association District Four jam: 4:30 p.m. July 27. Free.
St. John's United Summer Concert Series
Fred & Marie Miller Pavilion at St. John's United, 3940 Rimrock Road
John Roberts and Tony Roberts 6 p.m. Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca 7 p.m. Aug. 1. Free.
Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino
4910 Southgate Drive
Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.
Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.
Walkers Grill
2700 First Ave. N., 245-9291
Cindy Scott & Bob Bowman: 7-10 p.m. Juy 28.
Wild Ginger
2713 Montana Ave.
RAD (Ryan Riley and Alex Nauman duo): 7:30-10:30 p.m. July 27. All ages. Free.
Yellowstone Cellars & Winery
1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400
The Rich & Joe Show (aka 3/5 of Bucky Beaver): 8-10 p.m. July 26.
Nothin' Yet Trio: 8-10 p.m. July 27.
Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. July 31. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Lunatic Fringe: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 2.
Yellowstone Valley Brewing
2123 First Ave. N.
Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Lauren Morrow: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. July 26. All ages. $7.
Betsy Olson: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. July 27. All ages. $10.
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Aug. 1. All ages. $10.