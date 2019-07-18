{{featured_button_text}}

Alive After 5

at Walkers, 2700 First Ave. N.

John Roberts y Pan Blanco: 5-8 p.m. July 25.

Craft Local

2413 Montana Ave.

Kerry & Colton

Kerry and Colton (Kerry Sherman and Colton Gabel, of Dead Presleys) will take their duo act to Craft Local for a performance at 7 p.m. on Friday. Music by Tiny Boxes with Wes Urbaniak will follow.

Kerry & Colton (of Dead Presleys), Tiny Boxes with Wes Urbaniak: 7 p.m.-midnight July 19.

100 Proof, Castle Mountain Gang: 7 p.m.-midnight July 20.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. July 23. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Open mic 6-8 p.m. Open jam 8-10 p.m. July 24.

Brad Edwards - Woods Project: 7 p.m.-midnight July 25.

What the F$#k!, Travis Kuehn & Chae Clearwood, The Henge: 7 p.m.-midnight July 26.

Elks Lodge

934 Lewis Ave.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. July 19. (Upstairs.) Public welcome.

First Interstate Arena

at MetraPark, 308 Sixth Ave. N.

Tickets at box office, 406-256-2422, 800-366-8538, metrapark.com.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson: 7 p.m. July 25. $39.50, $59.50, $84.50, $109.50.

Heights VFW

637 Anchor Ave.

Joe Sullivan

Billings pianist, singer and composer Joe Sullivan, pictured in 2014, will perform old-style country music with his band Little Joe & The Cartwrights at the Heights VFW on Friday and Sunday.

Little Joe & The Cartwrights: 7 p.m.-midnight July 19 and 2-7 p.m. July 21.

High Horse Saloon & Eatery

3953 Montana Ave.

The Cimarron Band: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. July 19-20.

Kirks' Grocery

2920 Minnesota Ave. 503-209-2394

$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).

Thievesbreakin, Scumcucks, Electric Possum 7 p.m. Karaoke 10 p.m. July 19.

Night in at Tiananmens, Run On Sunshine 7 p.m. July 20.

Usury, AJ Ostlund: 7 p.m. July 23.

Wednesday with Jeanne Kennedy 7 p.m. Subvert Savant, Happy Belated Birthday 9 p.m. July 24.

Panther Car, Bill Moved Away, William Neal: 7 p.m. July 25.

The Incredibly Strange Music of Mr. New, Project: Constellation: 7 p.m. July 26.

The Loft

1123 First Ave. N.

Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.

Moose Lodge

131 Calhoun Lane

Drivin’ Sideways: 7-10 p.m. July 20.

Oktoberfest

3839 Grand Ave.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Powderhorn Lounge

4912 Laurel Road

The Outfit with special guest Kostas: 6-10 p.m. July 19. Ages 21 and older. Free.

The Outfit: 6-10 p.m. July 20. Ages 21 and older. Free.

New Musicians Night: 6-10 p.m. July 21.

Karaoke: Nightly.

Pub Station

2502 First Ave. N.

Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.

Twiztid: Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 6:50 p.m. July 24. All ages. $20 advance, $25 day of show.

Whitey Morgan: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. July 26. All ages. $26 individual, $89 four-pack, $76 individual VIP meet & greet, in advance; $31 individual, day of show.

Rimrock Mall

300 S. 24th St. W.

Summer Jam 2019:

Spur of the Moment: 6-10 p.m. July 19.

St. John's United Summer Concert Series

Fred & Marie Miller Pavilion at St. John's United, 3940 Rimrock Road

John Adams 6 p.m. Southern Drawl Band 7 p.m. July 25. Free.

Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino

4910 Southgate Drive

Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.

Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

320 Washington St.

Storyhill, Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk benefit concert: 3 p.m. Food trucks on site. $20. Benefits medical fund for Alicia Powelson, diagnosed with cancer.

Walkers Grill

2700 First Ave. N., 245-9291

Big Sky Trio: 7-10 p.m. July 21.

Yellowstone Cellars & Winery

1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400

Darren James: 8-10 p.m. July 19.

Ellen and the Old School

Ellen and the Old School will play at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery on Saturday night.

Ellen and the Old School: 8-10 p.m. July 20.

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. July 24. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

The Rich & Joe Show (aka 3/5 of Bucky Beaver): 8-10 p.m. July 26.

Yellowstone Valley Brewing

2123 First Ave. N.

Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.

Hillbilly Casino: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. July 19. All ages. $10.

Magic City Jazz Orchestra: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. July 20. All ages. $10.

William Elliott Whitmore: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. July 24. All ages. $10.

El Dub: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. July 25. All ages. $8.

Lauren Morrow: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. July 26. All ages. $7.

ZooMontana

2100 Shiloh Road

Cody Johnson: Gates 5 p.m. Show 6 p.m. July 25. Rain or shine. $33 advance, $38 day of show, $103 VIP, plus service fees. Tickets at venue; Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N.; 877-987-6487; 1111presents.com.

