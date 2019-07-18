Alive After 5
at Walkers, 2700 First Ave. N.
John Roberts y Pan Blanco: 5-8 p.m. July 25.
Craft Local
2413 Montana Ave.
Kerry & Colton (of Dead Presleys), Tiny Boxes with Wes Urbaniak: 7 p.m.-midnight July 19.
100 Proof, Castle Mountain Gang: 7 p.m.-midnight July 20.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. July 23. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Open mic 6-8 p.m. Open jam 8-10 p.m. July 24.
Brad Edwards - Woods Project: 7 p.m.-midnight July 25.
What the F$#k!, Travis Kuehn & Chae Clearwood, The Henge: 7 p.m.-midnight July 26.
Elks Lodge
934 Lewis Ave.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. July 19. (Upstairs.) Public welcome.
First Interstate Arena
at MetraPark, 308 Sixth Ave. N.
Tickets at box office, 406-256-2422, 800-366-8538, metrapark.com.
Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson: 7 p.m. July 25. $39.50, $59.50, $84.50, $109.50.
Heights VFW
637 Anchor Ave.
Little Joe & The Cartwrights: 7 p.m.-midnight July 19 and 2-7 p.m. July 21.
High Horse Saloon & Eatery
3953 Montana Ave.
The Cimarron Band: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. July 19-20.
Kirks' Grocery
2920 Minnesota Ave. 503-209-2394
$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).
Thievesbreakin, Scumcucks, Electric Possum 7 p.m. Karaoke 10 p.m. July 19.
Night in at Tiananmens, Run On Sunshine 7 p.m. July 20.
Usury, AJ Ostlund: 7 p.m. July 23.
Wednesday with Jeanne Kennedy 7 p.m. Subvert Savant, Happy Belated Birthday 9 p.m. July 24.
Panther Car, Bill Moved Away, William Neal: 7 p.m. July 25.
The Incredibly Strange Music of Mr. New, Project: Constellation: 7 p.m. July 26.
The Loft
1123 First Ave. N.
Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.
Moose Lodge
131 Calhoun Lane
Drivin’ Sideways: 7-10 p.m. July 20.
Oktoberfest
3839 Grand Ave.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Powderhorn Lounge
4912 Laurel Road
The Outfit with special guest Kostas: 6-10 p.m. July 19. Ages 21 and older. Free.
The Outfit: 6-10 p.m. July 20. Ages 21 and older. Free.
New Musicians Night: 6-10 p.m. July 21.
Karaoke: Nightly.
Pub Station
2502 First Ave. N.
Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.
Twiztid: Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 6:50 p.m. July 24. All ages. $20 advance, $25 day of show.
Whitey Morgan: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. July 26. All ages. $26 individual, $89 four-pack, $76 individual VIP meet & greet, in advance; $31 individual, day of show.
Rimrock Mall
300 S. 24th St. W.
Summer Jam 2019:
Spur of the Moment: 6-10 p.m. July 19.
St. John's United Summer Concert Series
Fred & Marie Miller Pavilion at St. John's United, 3940 Rimrock Road
John Adams 6 p.m. Southern Drawl Band 7 p.m. July 25. Free.
Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino
4910 Southgate Drive
Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.
Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.
320 Washington St.
Storyhill, Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk benefit concert: 3 p.m. Food trucks on site. $20. Benefits medical fund for Alicia Powelson, diagnosed with cancer.
Walkers Grill
2700 First Ave. N., 245-9291
Big Sky Trio: 7-10 p.m. July 21.
Yellowstone Cellars & Winery
1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400
Darren James: 8-10 p.m. July 19.
Ellen and the Old School: 8-10 p.m. July 20.
Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. July 24. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
The Rich & Joe Show (aka 3/5 of Bucky Beaver): 8-10 p.m. July 26.
Yellowstone Valley Brewing
2123 First Ave. N.
Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.
Hillbilly Casino: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. July 19. All ages. $10.
Magic City Jazz Orchestra: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. July 20. All ages. $10.
William Elliott Whitmore: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. July 24. All ages. $10.
El Dub: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. July 25. All ages. $8.
Lauren Morrow: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. July 26. All ages. $7.
ZooMontana
2100 Shiloh Road
Cody Johnson: Gates 5 p.m. Show 6 p.m. July 25. Rain or shine. $33 advance, $38 day of show, $103 VIP, plus service fees. Tickets at venue; Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N.; 877-987-6487; 1111presents.com.