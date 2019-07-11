{{featured_button_text}}
Amp Camp

From left, Emma Stannard, Henry Parkins, and William Herbert perform during a previous student concert at Yellowstone Valley Brewing, hosted at the conclusion of the week-long Amp Camp. 

 Photo courtesy Jill Nauman Photography

Alive After 5

at Tiny's Tavern, 323 N. 24th St.

Arterial Drive: 5-8 p.m. July 18.

Craft Local

2413 Montana Ave.

Duncan Hayden, Jackson Blue, Josephine Sunrise: 7 p.m.-midnight July 12.

Sláinte session: 7-9 p.m. July 16. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Open mic 6-8 p.m. Open jam 8-10 p.m. July 17.

Jazz with Phil and Friends: 7 p.m.-midnight July 18.

Kerry & Colton (of Dead Presleys), Tiny Boxes with Wes Urbaniak: 7 p.m.-midnight July 19.

Elks Lodge

934 Lewis Ave.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. July 12. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.

Leo Jurica: 7 p.m. July 13.

Heights VFW

637 Anchor Ave.

Keepin' It Country: 7 p.m.-midnight July 12 and 2-7 p.m. July 14.

High Horse Saloon & Eatery

3953 Montana Ave.

Reckless: 9 p.m. July 12-13.

Andy Wilson: 6-9 p.m. July 18.

Josephine Crossing Summer Concert Series

Josephine Crossing Amphitheater, 1820 Front St.

Free Spirit Rock: 5 p.m. July 16.

Kirks' Grocery

2920 Minnesota Ave.

503-209-2394

Anothernight, Ratbath: 7 p.m. July 16.

Wednesday with Jane Waggoner Deschner: 7 p.m. July 17.

Poetry jam 7 p.m. Lana Rebel & Kevin Michael Mayfield 9 p.m. July 18.

Thievesbreakin, Scumcucks, Electric Possum 7 p.m. Karaoke 10 p.m. July 19.

$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).

The Loft

1123 First Ave. N.

Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.

Moose Lodge

131 Calhoun Lane

Dinner dance: July 13. Dinner 6 p.m. Music by Drivin’ Sideways 7-10 p.m.

Drivin’ Sideways: 7-10 p.m. July 20.

Oktoberfest

3839 Grand Ave.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Powderhorn Lounge

4912 Laurel Road

The Outfit: 6-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Ages 21 and older. Free.

Karaoke: Nightly.

Pub Station

2502 First Ave. N.

Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Shooter Jennings: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. July 12. All ages. $22 advance, $25 day of show.

Kyle Craft & Showboat Honey: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. July 15. All ages. $12.

Matisyahu: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. July 17. All ages. $32.50 advance, $35 day of show.

Rimrock Mall

300 S. 24th St. W.

Summer Jam 2019: Spur of the Moment: 6-10 p.m. July 19.

St. John's United Summer Concert Series

Fred & Marie Miller Pavilion at St. John's United, 3940 Rimrock Road

Cory Leone Johnson 6 p.m. Midlife Chryslers 7 p.m. July 18. Free, but donations benefiting SJU Family Services accepted.

Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino

4910 Southgate Drive

Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.

Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

Walkers Grill

2700 First Ave. N., 245-9291

Cynthia Hilts: 7-10 p.m. July 14.

Wild Ginger

2713 Montana Ave.

Mini Caboose funk reunion: 7:30-10:30 p.m. July 12. Featuring Scott Morales, Clay Green, Parker Brown, Alex Nauman. All ages. Free.

Yellowstone Cellars & Winery

1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400

Tim Nordstrom: 8-10 p.m. July 12.

Cedar Ridge: 8-10 p.m. July 13.

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. July 17. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Darren James: 8-10 p.m. July 19.

Yellowstone Valley Brewing

2123 First Ave. N.

Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

AMP Camp final student concert: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. July 13. All ages. Free, but donations at door benefit camp.

Bones Owens: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. July 15. All ages. $10.

Hillbilly Casino: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. July 19. All ages. $10.

ZooMontana

2100 S. Shiloh Road

Robert Cray

Robert Cray

Tickets at venue; Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N., 877-987-6487; 1111presents.com, jadepresents.com.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

The Robert Cray Band with special guest Shemekia Copeland: Gates 6 p.m. Show 7 p.m. July 15. $45 (seated), $35 advance; $40 general admission day of show.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Have an event coming up? Let us know about it at billingsgazette.com/forms/events or email enjoy@billingsgazette.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags