Alive After 5
at Tiny's Tavern, 323 N. 24th St.
Arterial Drive: 5-8 p.m. July 18.
Craft Local
2413 Montana Ave.
Duncan Hayden, Jackson Blue, Josephine Sunrise: 7 p.m.-midnight July 12.
Sláinte session: 7-9 p.m. July 16. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Open mic 6-8 p.m. Open jam 8-10 p.m. July 17.
Jazz with Phil and Friends: 7 p.m.-midnight July 18.
Kerry & Colton (of Dead Presleys), Tiny Boxes with Wes Urbaniak: 7 p.m.-midnight July 19.
Elks Lodge
934 Lewis Ave.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. July 12. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.
Leo Jurica: 7 p.m. July 13.
Heights VFW
637 Anchor Ave.
Keepin' It Country: 7 p.m.-midnight July 12 and 2-7 p.m. July 14.
High Horse Saloon & Eatery
3953 Montana Ave.
Reckless: 9 p.m. July 12-13.
Andy Wilson: 6-9 p.m. July 18.
Josephine Crossing Summer Concert Series
Josephine Crossing Amphitheater, 1820 Front St.
Free Spirit Rock: 5 p.m. July 16.
Kirks' Grocery
2920 Minnesota Ave.
503-209-2394
Anothernight, Ratbath: 7 p.m. July 16.
Wednesday with Jane Waggoner Deschner: 7 p.m. July 17.
Poetry jam 7 p.m. Lana Rebel & Kevin Michael Mayfield 9 p.m. July 18.
Thievesbreakin, Scumcucks, Electric Possum 7 p.m. Karaoke 10 p.m. July 19.
$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).
The Loft
1123 First Ave. N.
Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.
Moose Lodge
131 Calhoun Lane
Dinner dance: July 13. Dinner 6 p.m. Music by Drivin’ Sideways 7-10 p.m.
Drivin’ Sideways: 7-10 p.m. July 20.
Oktoberfest
3839 Grand Ave.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Powderhorn Lounge
4912 Laurel Road
The Outfit: 6-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Ages 21 and older. Free.
Karaoke: Nightly.
Pub Station
2502 First Ave. N.
Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Shooter Jennings: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. July 12. All ages. $22 advance, $25 day of show.
Kyle Craft & Showboat Honey: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. July 15. All ages. $12.
Matisyahu: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. July 17. All ages. $32.50 advance, $35 day of show.
Rimrock Mall
300 S. 24th St. W.
Summer Jam 2019: Spur of the Moment: 6-10 p.m. July 19.
St. John's United Summer Concert Series
Fred & Marie Miller Pavilion at St. John's United, 3940 Rimrock Road
Cory Leone Johnson 6 p.m. Midlife Chryslers 7 p.m. July 18. Free, but donations benefiting SJU Family Services accepted.
Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino
4910 Southgate Drive
Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.
Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.
Walkers Grill
2700 First Ave. N., 245-9291
Cynthia Hilts: 7-10 p.m. July 14.
Wild Ginger
2713 Montana Ave.
Mini Caboose funk reunion: 7:30-10:30 p.m. July 12. Featuring Scott Morales, Clay Green, Parker Brown, Alex Nauman. All ages. Free.
Yellowstone Cellars & Winery
1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400
Tim Nordstrom: 8-10 p.m. July 12.
Cedar Ridge: 8-10 p.m. July 13.
Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. July 17. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Darren James: 8-10 p.m. July 19.
Yellowstone Valley Brewing
2123 First Ave. N.
Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
AMP Camp final student concert: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. July 13. All ages. Free, but donations at door benefit camp.
Bones Owens: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. July 15. All ages. $10.
Hillbilly Casino: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. July 19. All ages. $10.
ZooMontana
2100 S. Shiloh Road
Tickets at venue; Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N., 877-987-6487; 1111presents.com, jadepresents.com.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
The Robert Cray Band with special guest Shemekia Copeland: Gates 6 p.m. Show 7 p.m. July 15. $45 (seated), $35 advance; $40 general admission day of show.