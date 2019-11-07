{{featured_button_text}}

Craft Local

2413 Montana Ave.

The Two Tracks 7 p.m. Nov. 8.

Poly Drive PTA with Angies Not Sorry, Free Spirit Rock 7 p.m. Nov. 9.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 12. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Jazz with Sam White Trio: 7 p.m. Nov. 14.

6 Ways to Sunday, The Bronc Project, Jeff Long Band: 7 p.m. Nov. 15.

Open mic 6-10 p.m. Nov. 13.

Elks Lodge

934 Lewis Ave. 252-8407

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. Nov. 8. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.

The Cimarron Band; Annual Charity Ball: 7 p.m. Nov. 9. $15. Dinner available. Reservations required for dinner.

Heights VFW

637 Anchor Ave.

Little Joe and The Cartwrights: 7 p.m.-midnight Nov. 8 and 2-7 p.m. Nov. 10.

High Horse Saloon & Eatery

3953 Montana Ave.

Dueling Pianos Rock & Roll Comedy Show: 7-11 p.m. Nov. 14. $75 table of 4. Tickets: 259-0111.

Kirks' Grocery

2920 Minnesota Ave. 503-209-2394

$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).

Jackson Blue, Josie Sollars, Love Soph: 7 p.m. Nov. 8.

Bosco Mujo, Scumcucks, Rookie Card: 7 p.m. Nov. 11

Twosday Duets with Shane de Leon and Nikki Morton: 7 p.m. Bring Your Own Vinyl (community DJing) 8 p.m. Nov. 12.

Afterglow, Thorbot, Stepplate: Nov. 14.

Miss Massive Snowflake, Cloudflowers, Zenitram Jr.: 7 p.m. Nov. 15.

The Loft

1123 First Ave. N.

Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.

The Monte Bar and Casino

2824 First Ave. N.

Benefit for Joshua Paulsen: 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Nov. 9. Live music by Shane de Leon, Ty Herman, Maddie Alpert, Will Summers, Hayden Duncan, D A E M, Jessica Eve, Grant Jones, John Jessie, Ryan Kabeary; DJ Cosmic Slop; silent auction of works by local artists. Benefits Paulsen, local artist accepted into residency in Orquevaux, France. Ages 21 and older. 259-3393.

MSUB, Student Union Building, Glacier room

1500 University Drive

John Roberts y Pan Blanco

John Roberts y Pan Blanco will perform a Latin jazz concert and dance along with award-winning musician, actor, and activist Gabriel "Gabrielito" Gonzalez, in the Glacier room of the Student Union Building on the campus of MSUB on Friday. Salsa dance lessons start at 7 p.m. The concert and dance will start at 8 p.m. The event is free to attend.
Oktoberfest

3839 Grand Ave.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Powderhorn Lounge

4912 Laurel Road

The Outfit: 6-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Ages 21 and older. Free.

Karaoke: Nightly.

Pub Station

2502 First Ave. N.

Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Alder Lights album release show: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Nov. 8. All ages. $15.

Pinky and the Floyd "When the Tigers Broke Free: A Farewell to Krista & Jeni": Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Nov. 9. All ages. $25.

Wovenhand: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Nov. 10. All ages. $15 advance, $20 day of show.

The Cigarette Girls Burlesque: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Nov. 15. Ages 21 and older. $10 advance, $12 day of show.

Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino

4910 Southgate Drive

Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.

Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

Walkers Grill

2700 First Ave. N., 245-9291

John Roberts' Soul Thang: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 10.

Yellowstone Cellars & Winery

1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400

3/5 of Bucky Beaver: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 8.

Lunatic Fringe: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 9. Fall Release open house.

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Arterial Drive: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 15.

Yellowstone Valley Brewing

2123 First Ave. N.

Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Jerry Joseph: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Nov. 9. All ages. $10.

