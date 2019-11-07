Craft Local
2413 Montana Ave.
The Two Tracks 7 p.m. Nov. 8.
Poly Drive PTA with Angies Not Sorry, Free Spirit Rock 7 p.m. Nov. 9.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 12. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Jazz with Sam White Trio: 7 p.m. Nov. 14.
6 Ways to Sunday, The Bronc Project, Jeff Long Band: 7 p.m. Nov. 15.
Open mic 6-10 p.m. Nov. 13.
Elks Lodge
934 Lewis Ave. 252-8407
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. Nov. 8. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.
The Cimarron Band; Annual Charity Ball: 7 p.m. Nov. 9. $15. Dinner available. Reservations required for dinner.
Heights VFW
637 Anchor Ave.
Little Joe and The Cartwrights: 7 p.m.-midnight Nov. 8 and 2-7 p.m. Nov. 10.
High Horse Saloon & Eatery
3953 Montana Ave.
Dueling Pianos Rock & Roll Comedy Show: 7-11 p.m. Nov. 14. $75 table of 4. Tickets: 259-0111.
Kirks' Grocery
2920 Minnesota Ave. 503-209-2394
$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).
Jackson Blue, Josie Sollars, Love Soph: 7 p.m. Nov. 8.
Bosco Mujo, Scumcucks, Rookie Card: 7 p.m. Nov. 11
Twosday Duets with Shane de Leon and Nikki Morton: 7 p.m. Bring Your Own Vinyl (community DJing) 8 p.m. Nov. 12.
Afterglow, Thorbot, Stepplate: Nov. 14.
Miss Massive Snowflake, Cloudflowers, Zenitram Jr.: 7 p.m. Nov. 15.
The Loft
1123 First Ave. N.
Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.
The Monte Bar and Casino
2824 First Ave. N.
Benefit for Joshua Paulsen: 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Nov. 9. Live music by Shane de Leon, Ty Herman, Maddie Alpert, Will Summers, Hayden Duncan, D A E M, Jessica Eve, Grant Jones, John Jessie, Ryan Kabeary; DJ Cosmic Slop; silent auction of works by local artists. Benefits Paulsen, local artist accepted into residency in Orquevaux, France. Ages 21 and older. 259-3393.
MSUB, Student Union Building, Glacier room
1500 University Drive
Latin jazz concert and dance: 8 p.m. Gabriel “Gabrielito” Gonzalez with John Roberts y Pan Blanco. Salsa dance lessons 7 p.m. Concert, dance 8 p.m. Free.
Oktoberfest
3839 Grand Ave.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Powderhorn Lounge
4912 Laurel Road
The Outfit: 6-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Ages 21 and older. Free.
Karaoke: Nightly.
Pub Station
2502 First Ave. N.
Pub Station
2502 First Ave. N.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Alder Lights album release show: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Nov. 8. All ages. $15.
Pinky and the Floyd "When the Tigers Broke Free: A Farewell to Krista & Jeni": Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Nov. 9. All ages. $25.
Wovenhand: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Nov. 10. All ages. $15 advance, $20 day of show.
The Cigarette Girls Burlesque: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Nov. 15. Ages 21 and older. $10 advance, $12 day of show.
Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino
4910 Southgate Drive
Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.
Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.
Walkers Grill
2700 First Ave. N., 245-9291
John Roberts' Soul Thang: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 10.
Yellowstone Cellars & Winery
1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400
3/5 of Bucky Beaver: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 8.
Lunatic Fringe: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 9. Fall Release open house.
Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Arterial Drive: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 15.
Yellowstone Valley Brewing
2123 First Ave. N.
Yellowstone Valley Brewing
2123 First Ave. N.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Jerry Joseph: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Nov. 9. All ages. $10.