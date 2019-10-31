Craft Local
2413 Montana Ave.
Sofia 7 p.m. Hot Rod Todd & the Sharks 9 p.m. Nov. 1.
Jodie Johnston/Six Pack Habit 7 p.m. Vigilantes 9 p.m. Nov. 2.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 5. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Open mic 6-10 p.m. Nov. 6.
MSUB Jazz Combo 7 p.m. Nov. 7.
The Two Tracks 7 p.m. Nov. 8.
Elks Lodge
934 Lewis Ave.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. Nov. 1. Upstairs lounge. Public welcome.
Brewery Comedy Tour: 8 p.m. Nov. 2. Call for tickets: 252-8407.
Heights VFW
637 Anchor Ave.
Crow Country: 7 p.m.-midnight Nov. 1 and 2-7 p.m. Nov. 3.
High Horse Saloon & Eatery
3953 Montana Ave.
7th Avenue Band: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Nov. 1-2.
Kirks' Grocery
2920 Minnesota Ave. 503-209-2394
$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).
Twosday Duets with Will Summers & Trevor Stoltenberg: 7 p.m. Nov. 5. Artist lecture with Bently follows.
Daniel Kosel (music and discussion): 7 p.m. Lashes, Scumcucks 9 p.m. Nov. 6.
The ParNicularly ReNiculous Variety Show open mic: 7 p.m. Sleepy Hed, Bryson Foos 9 p.m. Nov. 7.
Jackson Blue, Josie Sollars, Love Soph: 7 p.m. Nov. 8.
Levity
1027 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., Suite 8
Cedar Ridge: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 1.
The Loft
1123 First Ave. N.
Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.
Moose Lodge
131 Calhoun Lane
The Cimarron Band, Big Sky Polka Club dance: 1:30-5 p.m. Nov. 3. Dressing in '50s-'60s themed attire encouraged. All ages. Public welcome.
Oktoberfest
3839 Grand Ave.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Powderhorn Lounge
4912 Laurel Road
The Outfit: 6-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Ages 21 and older. Free.
Karaoke: Nightly.
Pub Station
2502 First Ave. N.
Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Arterial Drive, DASH: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Nov. 1. Ages 21 and older. $10 advance, $15 day of show.
The Bitter Road, Soul Funk Collective: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Nov. 2. All ages. $10.
The Weeks, Future Thieves, H.A.R.D.: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Nov. 3. All ages. $15.
Alder Lights album release show: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Nov. 8. All ages. $15.
Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino
4910 Southgate Drive
Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.
Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.
Walkers Grill
2700 First Ave. N., 245-9291
Nauman-Hammond Project: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 3.
Yellowstone Cellars & Winery
1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400
Darren James: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 1.
Counting Coup: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 2.
Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
3/5 of Bucky Beaver: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 8
Yellowstone Valley Brewing
2123 First Ave. N.
Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
The Last Revel: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Nov. 6. All ages. $7 advance, $10 day of show.