Counting Coup

Counting Coup will perform at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery 7-9 p.m. on Nov. 2.

 Courtesy photo

Craft Local

2413 Montana Ave.

Sofia 7 p.m. Hot Rod Todd & the Sharks 9 p.m. Nov. 1.

Jodie Johnston/Six Pack Habit 7 p.m. Vigilantes 9 p.m. Nov. 2.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 5. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Open mic 6-10 p.m. Nov. 6.

MSUB Jazz Combo 7 p.m. Nov. 7.

The Two Tracks 7 p.m. Nov. 8.

Elks Lodge

934 Lewis Ave.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. Nov. 1. Upstairs lounge. Public welcome.

Brewery Comedy Tour: 8 p.m. Nov. 2. Call for tickets: 252-8407.

Heights VFW

637 Anchor Ave.

Crow Country: 7 p.m.-midnight Nov. 1 and 2-7 p.m. Nov. 3.

High Horse Saloon & Eatery

3953 Montana Ave.

7th Avenue Band: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Nov. 1-2.

Kirks' Grocery

2920 Minnesota Ave. 503-209-2394

$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).

Artist Bently Spang

Artist Bently Spang, artist-in-residence at the Visible Vault in 2014, works on a charcoal drawing in the studio at Yellowstone Art Museum. On Nov. 5 Spang will give an artist lecture at Kirks' Grocery at 7 p.m.

Twosday Duets with Will Summers & Trevor Stoltenberg: 7 p.m. Nov. 5. Artist lecture with Bently follows.

Daniel Kosel (music and discussion): 7 p.m. Lashes, Scumcucks 9 p.m. Nov. 6.

The ParNicularly ReNiculous Variety Show open mic: 7 p.m. Sleepy Hed, Bryson Foos 9 p.m. Nov. 7.

Jackson Blue, Josie Sollars, Love Soph: 7 p.m. Nov. 8.

Levity

1027 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., Suite 8

Cedar Ridge

Cedar Ridge are (from left) Eric Peterson, Randy Harkin, and Ray Schneckloth. The longtime Billings band covers a mix of classics including folk, rock and roll, and country. The trio, who say they've changed their lineup and set to embrace more of the best songs ever written, will perform at Levity Wine, Bar, Bistro and Casino from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday.

Cedar Ridge: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 1.

The Loft

1123 First Ave. N.

Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.

Moose Lodge

131 Calhoun Lane

The Cimarron Band, Big Sky Polka Club dance: 1:30-5 p.m. Nov. 3. Dressing in '50s-'60s themed attire encouraged. All ages. Public welcome.

Oktoberfest

3839 Grand Ave.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Powderhorn Lounge

4912 Laurel Road

The Outfit: 6-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Ages 21 and older. Free.

Karaoke: Nightly.

Pub Station

2502 First Ave. N.

Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Arterial Drive, DASH: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Nov. 1. Ages 21 and older. $10 advance, $15 day of show.

The Bitter Road, Soul Funk Collective: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Nov. 2. All ages. $10.

The Weeks, Future Thieves, H.A.R.D.: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Nov. 3. All ages. $15.

Alder Lights album release show: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Nov. 8. All ages. $15.

Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino

4910 Southgate Drive

Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.

Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

Walkers Grill

2700 First Ave. N., 245-9291

Nauman-Hammond Project: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 3.

Yellowstone Cellars & Winery

1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400

Darren James: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 1.

Counting Coup: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 2.

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

3/5 of Bucky Beaver: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 8

Yellowstone Valley Brewing

2123 First Ave. N.

Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

The Last Revel: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Nov. 6. All ages. $7 advance, $10 day of show.

Have an event coming up? Let us know about it at billingsgazette.com/forms/events or email enjoy@billingsgazette.com.

