Bugz's Bar & Casino
1341 Main St.
7th Avenue Band: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 25-26. (Halloween party Oct. 26.)
Craft Local
2413 Montana Ave.
MSUB Jazz Combo 7 p.m. Oct. 24.
Tom Smithlin 7 p.m. Jerry Zilkoski 8 p.m. Roy Buzzard & The Bones 9 p.m. Oct. 25.
"Why I Fight" breast cancer fundraiser with Adam Rutt, Not Your Girlfriends Band, The Bitter Road: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 26.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 29. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Nashville Songwriters Association International: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 30.
Elks Lodge
934 Lewis Ave.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. Oct. 25. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.
Crow Country: 7 p.m. Oct. 26.
Heights VFW
637 Anchor Ave.
Plug Nickel's: 7 p.m.-midnight Oct. 25 and 2-7 p.m. Oct. 27.
High Horse Saloon & Eatery
3953 Montana Ave.
7th Avenue Band: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Nov. 1-2.
Kirks' Grocery
2920 Minnesota Ave. 503-209-2394
$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).
Poverty Porn, Scumcucks: 7 p.m. Oct. 26.
The Loft
1123 First Ave. N.
Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.
Moose Lodge
131 Calhoun Lane
The Cimarron Band, Big Sky Polka Club dance: 1:30-5 p.m. Oct. 27. Dressing in '50s-'60s themed attire encouraged. All ages. Public welcome.
Oktoberfest
3839 Grand Ave.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Powderhorn Lounge
4912 Laurel Road
Karaoke: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. nightly.
Pub Station
2502 First Ave. N.
Myke Bogan: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Oct. 25. All ages. $10.
Daniel Kosel and Madrona Road “Better Days” album release: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Oct. 26. Ages 21 and older. $10.
The Zone 96.3’s Hallowscream: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Oct. 27. With Cold. All ages. $22 advance, $25 day of show.
Arterial Drive, DASH: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Nov. 1. Ages 21 and older. $10 advance, $15 day of show.
South Side Senior Citizens Center
901 S. 30th St.
Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers Association District Four jam: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 27. Free.
Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino
4910 Southgate Drive
Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.
Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.
Walkers Grill
2700 First Ave. N. 245-9291
Parker Brown & Erik Olson: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 27.
Yellowstone Cellars & Winery
1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400
John Adams: 7-9 p.m. Oct 25.
MOJO: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 26.
Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 30. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Darren James: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 1.
Yellowstone Valley Brewing
2123 First Ave. N.
Austin Lucas: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Oct. 30. All ages. $10.