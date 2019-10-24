{{featured_button_text}}

Bugz's Bar & Casino

1341 Main St.

7th Avenue Band

Members of the 7th Avenue Band dress in costume for their annual Halloween weekends at Bugz's. Pictured in 2018, the band features (from left) Bill Carr Jr., Kevin Kemp, Rebecca Marble, Doug Knoche, Dawn Mayes, Bob Malcolm, and Tim Harmon. Friday will kick off two nights of classic rock and country. This year’s Halloween bash will take place on Saturday.

7th Avenue Band: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 25-26. (Halloween party Oct. 26.)

Craft Local

2413 Montana Ave.

MSUB Jazz Combo 7 p.m. Oct. 24.

Tom Smithlin 7 p.m. Jerry Zilkoski 8 p.m. Roy Buzzard & The Bones 9 p.m. Oct. 25.

"Why I Fight" breast cancer fundraiser with Adam Rutt, Not Your Girlfriends Band, The Bitter Road: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 26.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 29. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Nashville Songwriters Association International: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 30.

Elks Lodge

934 Lewis Ave.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. Oct. 25. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.

Crow Country: 7 p.m. Oct. 26.

Heights VFW

637 Anchor Ave.

Plug Nickel's: 7 p.m.-midnight Oct. 25 and 2-7 p.m. Oct. 27.

High Horse Saloon & Eatery

3953 Montana Ave.

7th Avenue Band: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Nov. 1-2.

Kirks' Grocery

2920 Minnesota Ave. 503-209-2394

$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).

Poverty Porn, Scumcucks: 7 p.m. Oct. 26.

The Loft

1123 First Ave. N.

Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.

Moose Lodge

131 Calhoun Lane

The Cimarron Band, Big Sky Polka Club dance: 1:30-5 p.m. Oct. 27. Dressing in '50s-'60s themed attire encouraged. All ages. Public welcome.

Oktoberfest

3839 Grand Ave.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Powderhorn Lounge

4912 Laurel Road

Karaoke: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. nightly.

Pub Station

2502 First Ave. N.

Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Myke Bogan: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Oct. 25. All ages. $10.

Daniel Kosel and Madrona Road “Better Days” album release: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Oct. 26. Ages 21 and older. $10.

The Zone 96.3’s Hallowscream: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Oct. 27. With Cold. All ages. $22 advance, $25 day of show.

Arterial Drive, DASH: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Nov. 1. Ages 21 and older. $10 advance, $15 day of show.

South Side Senior Citizens Center

901 S. 30th St.

Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers Association District Four jam: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 27. Free.

Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino

4910 Southgate Drive

Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.

Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

Walkers Grill

2700 First Ave. N. 245-9291

Parker Brown & Erik Olson: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 27.

Yellowstone Cellars & Winery

1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400

John Adams: 7-9 p.m. Oct 25.

MOJO: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 26.

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 30. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Darren James: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 1.

Yellowstone Valley Brewing

2123 First Ave. N.

Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Austin Lucas: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Oct. 30. All ages. $10.

