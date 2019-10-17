{{featured_button_text}}
No Cigar

No Cigar, fronted by Nick Miles (center) performs with the Stand Ins on Oct. 19 at Cameron Records, 1440 Central Ave. 

 Courtesy photo

Bugz's Bar & Casino

1341 Main St.

7th Avenue Band: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 25-26. Halloween party Oct. 26.

Cameron Records

1440 Central Ave.

No Cigar, The Stand Ins: 7 p.m. Oct. 19. All ages. Free.

Craft Local

2413 Montana Ave.

Dylan Petit & Geneva Copeland 7 p.m. Caleb Barndt and The Nard 9 p.m. Oct. 18.

Josephine Sunrise & El Wencho: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19. $10.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 22. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Open Mic and Jam Night: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 23.

MSUB Jazz Combo 7 p.m. Oct. 24.

Tom Smithlin 7 p.m. Jerry Zilkoski & Friends 8 p.m. Roy Buzzard & The Bones 9 p.m. Oct. 25.

Elks Lodge

934 Lewis Ave.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association Jam Session: 7 p.m. Oct. 18. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.

Leo Jurica: 7 p.m Oct. 19. In the lounge.

Yellowstone Ballroom Dance Club dance: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Music by The John Fox Sound. In the ballroom. $15 members, $25 guests, $10 students. Information: Ruth, 259-5739, or yellowstoneballroomdance.com.

Heights VFW

637 Anchor Ave.

The Cimarron Band: 7 p.m.-midnight Oct. 18 and 2-7 p.m. Oct. 20.

Kirks' Grocery

2920 Minnesota Ave. 503-209-2394

$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).

Improv duets with Ty Herman & Anna Paige: 7 p.m. Oct. 22. Bring Your Own Vinyl follows. (Bring records, CDs, tapes, YouTube videos.)

Cloudflowers, 36?, Laura Hickli, Bill Moved Away: 7 p.m. Oct. 23.

Alex Nauman, live horror film music improv: 7 p.m. Oct. 24.

The Loft

1123 First Ave. N.

Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.

Oktoberfest

3839 Grand Ave.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Powderhorn Lounge

4912 Laurel Road

Karaoke: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. nightly.

Pub Station

2502 First Ave. N.

Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

19th Annual Magic City Music Awards Show: Doors 7 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18. With Calvin and the Coal Cars, Jessica Lechner and the Bar Choir, Austin Martin, Anonimus Eidentity, Bull Market, The Photoshoplifters. All ages. $5.

Myke Bogan: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Oct. 25. All ages. $10.

Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino

4910 Southgate Drive

Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.

Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

Walkers Grill

2700 First Ave. N. 245-9291

Loca featuring Raph Lopez, Keller Paulson & Juanillo Chavez: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 20.

Yellowstone Cellars & Winery

1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400

HillBillings: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 18.

Jessica Eve: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 19.

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 23. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

John Adams: 7-9 p.m. Oct 25.

Yellowstone Valley Brewing

2123 First Ave. N.

Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Jason Eady: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Oct. 18. All ages. $7.

