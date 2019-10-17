Bugz's Bar & Casino
1341 Main St.
7th Avenue Band: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 25-26. Halloween party Oct. 26.
Cameron Records
1440 Central Ave.
No Cigar, The Stand Ins: 7 p.m. Oct. 19. All ages. Free.
Craft Local
2413 Montana Ave.
Dylan Petit & Geneva Copeland 7 p.m. Caleb Barndt and The Nard 9 p.m. Oct. 18.
Josephine Sunrise & El Wencho: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19. $10.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 22. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Open Mic and Jam Night: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 23.
MSUB Jazz Combo 7 p.m. Oct. 24.
Tom Smithlin 7 p.m. Jerry Zilkoski & Friends 8 p.m. Roy Buzzard & The Bones 9 p.m. Oct. 25.
Elks Lodge
934 Lewis Ave.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association Jam Session: 7 p.m. Oct. 18. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.
Leo Jurica: 7 p.m Oct. 19. In the lounge.
Yellowstone Ballroom Dance Club dance: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Music by The John Fox Sound. In the ballroom. $15 members, $25 guests, $10 students. Information: Ruth, 259-5739, or yellowstoneballroomdance.com.
Heights VFW
637 Anchor Ave.
The Cimarron Band: 7 p.m.-midnight Oct. 18 and 2-7 p.m. Oct. 20.
Kirks' Grocery
2920 Minnesota Ave. 503-209-2394
$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).
Improv duets with Ty Herman & Anna Paige: 7 p.m. Oct. 22. Bring Your Own Vinyl follows. (Bring records, CDs, tapes, YouTube videos.)
Cloudflowers, 36?, Laura Hickli, Bill Moved Away: 7 p.m. Oct. 23.
Alex Nauman, live horror film music improv: 7 p.m. Oct. 24.
The Loft
1123 First Ave. N.
Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.
Oktoberfest
3839 Grand Ave.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Powderhorn Lounge
4912 Laurel Road
Karaoke: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. nightly.
Pub Station
2502 First Ave. N.
Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
19th Annual Magic City Music Awards Show: Doors 7 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18. With Calvin and the Coal Cars, Jessica Lechner and the Bar Choir, Austin Martin, Anonimus Eidentity, Bull Market, The Photoshoplifters. All ages. $5.
Myke Bogan: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Oct. 25. All ages. $10.
Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino
4910 Southgate Drive
Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.
Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.
Walkers Grill
2700 First Ave. N. 245-9291
Loca featuring Raph Lopez, Keller Paulson & Juanillo Chavez: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 20.
Yellowstone Cellars & Winery
1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400
HillBillings: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 18.
Jessica Eve: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 19.
Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 23. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
John Adams: 7-9 p.m. Oct 25.
Yellowstone Valley Brewing
2123 First Ave. N.
Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Jason Eady: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Oct. 18. All ages. $7.