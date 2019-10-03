Cameron Records
1440 Central Ave.
Magic City Rollers pep rally and karaoke jam: 6 p.m. Oct. 4. Free. Beer and wine available for purchase.
Spooky Fest: 4 p.m. Oct. 5. Shane DeLeon, AGNAR, Versace Llama, The Stand Ins, Chairea, The Guillotines, Rookie Card, Cheese Variety and Bull Market. Costumes encouraged. Free, but donations accepted.
Craft Local
2413 Montana Ave.
Night of Art and Music with John Adams: Oct. 4.
Pack the Place in Pink fundraiser: Oct. 5. With Kerry Sherman and Colton Grabel, Hubba Hubba.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 8. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Open Mic and Jam Night: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 9.
Jazz with Pablo Masis: Oct. 10.
Belly dance, Soul Funk Collective: Oct. 11. Shooting from the Hip Halloween Belly Dance Show “Witches' Brew” 7-9 p.m. Soul Funk Collective follows.
Elks Lodge
934 Lewis Ave.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association Jam Session: 7 p.m. Oct. 4. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.
Joe Sullivan Jazz: 7 p.m. Oct. 5.
Heights VFW
637 Anchor Ave.
Keepin' It Country: 7 p.m.-midnight Oct. 4 and 2-7 p.m. Oct. 6.
Kirks' Grocery
2920 Minnesota Ave., 503-209-2394
$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).
Tuesday duets - Blue/Mr. New: 7-8 p.m. Oct. 8.
Wednesday with Jack Griffin 7 p.m. Oct. 9
ParNicularly ReNiculous 7 p.m. King Ropes, Counting Coup 9 p.m. Oct. 10.
JL, DAEM 7 p.m. Karaoke with NepTunes 9 p.m. Oct. 11.
The Loft
1123 First Ave. N.
Loud and Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.
Moose Lodge
131 Calhoun Lane
Big Sky Polka Club dance: 1:30-5 p.m. Oct. 6. Music by Country Gold. All ages. Everyone welcome.
Powderhorn Lounge
4912 Laurel Road
Karaoke: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. nightly.
Pub Station
2502 First Ave. N.
Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.
Sawyer Brown: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Oct. 4. All ages. $35.
Swarmfest w/ Night In At Tiananmens, At Home In Hell, Stranded By Choice, The Old Ones, Pressureknot: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Oct. 5. All ages. $5.
Lucero: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Oct. 7. All ages. $22 advance, $25 day of show.
RIOT TEN, Throwdown, Jessica Audiffred: Doors 8 p.m. Show 9 p.m. Oct. 8. All ages. $20 advance, $25 day of show.
Shrine Auditorium
1125 Broadwater Ave.
5 Bands 5 Hours $5 Dance: 5-10 p.m. Oct. 9. Music by Plugged Nickel, Crow Country, Satin and Lace, The Cimarron Band, Reflections featuring Al Hardy. Lonnie Bell emcees. With no-host bar, free snacks, food plates available for purchase. $5 at door. Benefits Al Bedoo Shrine Provost Guard. 259-4384, 208-0230.
Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge and Casino
4910 Southgate Drive
Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.
Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.
Squire Lounge
1525 Broadwater Ave.
Triage: 9 p.m. Oct. 4-5.
Walkers Grill
2700 First Ave. N. 245-9291
Alex Nauman, Rob Kohler and Keller Paulson: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 6.
Yellowstone Cellars and Winery
1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400
Song Dog Serenade: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 4.
MOJO: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 5.
AIDSpirit USA Uganda Project Update Social: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 6.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 9. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
R.A.D.: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 11.
Yellowstone Valley Brewing
2123 First Ave. N.
Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.
Próxima Parada: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Oct. 5. All ages. $10.
White Reaper, The Dirty Nil, Criminal Hygiene: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Oct. 8. All ages. $13 advance, $15 day of show.