Cameron Records

1440 Central Ave.

Magic City Rollers pep rally and karaoke jam: 6 p.m. Oct. 4. Free. Beer and wine available for purchase.

Spooky Fest: 4 p.m. Oct. 5. Shane DeLeon, AGNAR, Versace Llama, The Stand Ins, Chairea, The Guillotines, Rookie Card, Cheese Variety and Bull Market. Costumes encouraged. Free, but donations accepted.

Craft Local

2413 Montana Ave.

Night of Art and Music with John Adams: Oct. 4.

Pack the Place in Pink fundraiser: Oct. 5. With Kerry Sherman and Colton Grabel, Hubba Hubba.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 8. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Open Mic and Jam Night: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 9.

Jazz with Pablo Masis: Oct. 10.

Belly dance, Soul Funk Collective: Oct. 11. Shooting from the Hip Halloween Belly Dance Show “Witches' Brew” 7-9 p.m. Soul Funk Collective follows.

Elks Lodge

934 Lewis Ave.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association Jam Session: 7 p.m. Oct. 4. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.

Joe Sullivan Jazz: 7 p.m. Oct. 5.

Heights VFW

637 Anchor Ave.

Keepin' It Country: 7 p.m.-midnight Oct. 4 and 2-7 p.m. Oct. 6.

Kirks' Grocery

2920 Minnesota Ave., 503-209-2394

$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).

Tuesday duets - Blue/Mr. New: 7-8 p.m. Oct. 8.

Wednesday with Jack Griffin 7 p.m. Oct. 9

ParNicularly ReNiculous 7 p.m. King Ropes, Counting Coup 9 p.m. Oct. 10.

JL, DAEM 7 p.m. Karaoke with NepTunes 9 p.m. Oct. 11.

The Loft

1123 First Ave. N.

Loud and Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.

Moose Lodge

131 Calhoun Lane

Big Sky Polka Club dance: 1:30-5 p.m. Oct. 6. Music by Country Gold. All ages. Everyone welcome.

Powderhorn Lounge

4912 Laurel Road

Karaoke: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. nightly.

Pub Station

2502 First Ave. N.

Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Sawyer Brown: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Oct. 4. All ages. $35.

Swarmfest w/ Night In At Tiananmens, At Home In Hell, Stranded By Choice, The Old Ones, Pressureknot: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Oct. 5. All ages. $5.

Lucero: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Oct. 7. All ages. $22 advance, $25 day of show.

RIOT TEN, Throwdown, Jessica Audiffred: Doors 8 p.m. Show 9 p.m. Oct. 8. All ages. $20 advance, $25 day of show.

Shrine Auditorium

1125 Broadwater Ave.

5 Bands 5 Hours $5 Dance: 5-10 p.m. Oct. 9. Music by Plugged Nickel, Crow Country, Satin and Lace, The Cimarron Band, Reflections featuring Al Hardy. Lonnie Bell emcees. With no-host bar, free snacks, food plates available for purchase. $5 at door. Benefits Al Bedoo Shrine Provost Guard. 259-4384, 208-0230.

Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge and Casino

4910 Southgate Drive

Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.

Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

Squire Lounge

1525 Broadwater Ave.

Triage

Triage, the family trio of Andy, Nicole, and Laura Wilson, will perform two nights of rock ‘n’ roll at the Squire Lounge on Friday and Saturday. The versatile trio’s country music alter ego, Cimarron, is one of five bands featured during the Shrine's “5 Bands 5 Hours $5 Dance” on Wednesday. This weekend's rock shows at the Squire start at 9 p.m. each night.

Triage: 9 p.m. Oct. 4-5.

Walkers Grill

2700 First Ave. N. 245-9291

Alex Nauman, Rob Kohler and Keller Paulson: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 6.

Yellowstone Cellars and Winery

1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400

Song Dog Serenade: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 4.

MOJO: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 5.

AIDSpirit USA Uganda Project Update Social: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 6.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 9. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

R.A.D.: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 11.

Yellowstone Valley Brewing

2123 First Ave. N.

Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Próxima Parada: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Oct. 5. All ages. $10.

White Reaper, The Dirty Nil, Criminal Hygiene: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Oct. 8. All ages. $13 advance, $15 day of show.

Have an event coming up? Let us know about it at billingsgazette.com/forms/events or email enjoy@billingsgazette.com.

