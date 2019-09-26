Cameron Records
1440 Central Ave.
Josie Sollars, Who We Are, Release From Quiet: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3. Free.
Magic City Rollers pep rally & karaoke jam: 6 p.m. Oct. 4. Free. Beer and wine available for purchase.
Craft Local
2413 Montana Ave.
John Roberts y Pan Blanco: 8 p.m. Sept. 27.
Chuck Holland 7 p.m. Hillbillings 9 p.m. Sept. 28.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 1. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Open Mic & Jam Night: 6 p.m. Oct. 2.
Elks Lodge
934 Lewis Ave.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association Jam Session: 7 p.m. Sept. 27. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.
Leo Jurica: 7 p.m. Sept. 28.
Yellowstone Ballroom Dance Club dance: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Music by The John Fox Sound. $15 members, $25 guests, $10 students. Call Ruth at 259-5739. Yellowstoneballroomdance.com.
Heights VFW
637 Anchor Ave.
Plug Nickel's: 7 p.m.-midnight Sept. 27 and 2-7 p.m. Sept. 29.
Kirks' Grocery
2920 Minnesota Ave. 503-209-2394
$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).
Kirks' 1 Year Anniversary Party, Part 1: 5 p.m. Sept. 27. Music by Maddie Alpert Band, Jackson Blue, Sleepy HED. Catered bar and food by High Horse Eatery & Saloon.
Kirks' 1 Year Anniversary Party, Part 2: 2 p.m.-midnight Sept. 28. Music by Miss Massive Snowflake, Trainride Meatsweats, Zenitram Jr., Alex Nauman, Scumcucks, Rookie Card, thievesbreakin, and Melted Nard Puke.
The Loft
1123 First Ave. N.
Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.
Powderhorn Lounge
4912 Laurel Road
Karaoke: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. nightly.
Pub Station
2502 First Ave. N.
Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Calvin and the Coal Cars, Jessica Eve and the Bar Choir: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Sept. 27. Ages 21 and older. $10.
Deathwish, Hibernator, Treasure State: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Sept. 28. All ages. $10.
Sawyer Brown: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Oct. 4. All ages. $35.
Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino
4910 Southgate Drive
Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.
Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.
Squire Lounge
1525 Broadwater Ave.
Triage: 9 p.m. Oct. 4-5.
Walkers Grill
2700 First Ave. N. 245-9291
Parker Brown & Erik Olson: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 29.
Yellowstone Cellars & Winery
1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400
Ellen and the Old School: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 27.
HillBillings: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 28.
Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 2. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Song Dog Serenade: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 4.