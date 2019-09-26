{{featured_button_text}}

Cameron Records

1440 Central Ave.

Josie Sollars, Who We Are, Release From Quiet: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3. Free.

Magic City Rollers pep rally & karaoke jam: 6 p.m. Oct. 4. Free. Beer and wine available for purchase.

Craft Local

2413 Montana Ave.

John Roberts y Pan Blanco

Salsa, afro funk, and soul ensemble John Roberts y Pan Blanco will play Craft Local on Friday. Focusing on vocals, trombone, and keyboards, Roberts has toured and performed in L.A., throughout the U.S., and around the world, including: Mexico, India, Asia, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and Africa. He teaches jazz, music theory, low brass, and world music at MSUB. The band combines funk, West African beats, and classic salsa into high-energy sets. Friday's show starts at 8 p.m.

John Roberts y Pan Blanco: 8 p.m. Sept. 27.

Chuck Holland 7 p.m. Hillbillings 9 p.m. Sept. 28.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 1. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Open Mic & Jam Night: 6 p.m. Oct. 2.

Elks Lodge

934 Lewis Ave.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association Jam Session: 7 p.m. Sept. 27. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.

Leo Jurica: 7 p.m. Sept. 28.

Yellowstone Ballroom Dance Club dance: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Music by The John Fox Sound. $15 members, $25 guests, $10 students. Call Ruth at 259-5739. Yellowstoneballroomdance.com.

Heights VFW

637 Anchor Ave.

Plug Nickel's: 7 p.m.-midnight Sept. 27 and 2-7 p.m. Sept. 29.

Kirks' Grocery

2920 Minnesota Ave. 503-209-2394

$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).

Kirks' 1 Year Anniversary Party, Part 1: 5 p.m. Sept. 27. Music by Maddie Alpert Band, Jackson Blue, Sleepy HED. Catered bar and food by High Horse Eatery & Saloon.

Kirks' 1 Year Anniversary Party, Part 2: 2 p.m.-midnight Sept. 28. Music by Miss Massive Snowflake, Trainride Meatsweats, Zenitram Jr., Alex Nauman, Scumcucks, Rookie Card, thievesbreakin, and Melted Nard Puke.

The Loft

1123 First Ave. N.

Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.

Powderhorn Lounge

4912 Laurel Road

Karaoke: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. nightly.

Pub Station

2502 First Ave. N.

Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Calvin and the Coal Cars, Jessica Eve and the Bar Choir: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Sept. 27. Ages 21 and older. $10.

Deathwish, Hibernator, Treasure State: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Sept. 28. All ages. $10.

Sawyer Brown: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Oct. 4. All ages. $35.

Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino

4910 Southgate Drive

Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.

Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

Squire Lounge

1525 Broadwater Ave.

Triage: 9 p.m. Oct. 4-5.

Walkers Grill

2700 First Ave. N. 245-9291

Parker Brown & Erik Olson: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 29.

Yellowstone Cellars & Winery

1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400

Ellen and the Old School: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 27.

HillBillings: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 28.

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 2. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Song Dog Serenade: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 4.

