{{featured_button_text}}

America Family Restaurant/Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino

4910 Southgate Drive

Jared Stewart Band: 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Sept. 21. Ages 21 and older.

Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.

Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

Craft Local

2413 Montana Ave.

Daniel Gillispie 7 p.m. Caine Flores 8 p.m. The Bitter Road 9 p.m.: Sept. 20.

Ellen and the Old School

Ellen and the Old School will play Craft Local at 9 p.m. on Saturday, with Brian Zoller opening at 7. The band will return to Yellowstone Cellars & Winery for another evening of live music on Sept. 27. Both shows are free.

Brian Zoller 7 p.m. Ellen & the Old School 9 p.m. Sept. 21.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 24. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Open Mic & Jam Night: 6 p.m. Sept. 25.

Alex Nauman: 8 p.m. Sept. 26.

John Roberts y Pan Blanco: 8 p.m. Sept. 27.

Elks Lodge

934 Lewis Ave.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. Sept. 20. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.

Joe Sullivan Trio: 7 p.m. Sept. 21.

Heights VFW

637 Anchor Ave.

Little Joe & The Cartwrights: 7 p.m.-midnight Sept. 21 and 2-7 p.m. Sept. 22.

High Horse Saloon & Eatery

3953 Montana Ave.

Triage: 9 p.m. Sept. 20-21.

Kirks' Grocery

2920 Minnesota Ave., 503-209-2394

$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).

Gilda House, Juanillo 7 p.m. Karaoke with Neptunes 9 p.m. Sept. 20.

Bill Moved Away, The Cheese Variety: 7 p.m. Sept. 24.

Wednesday with Jon Lodge (lecture/presentation): 7 p.m. Sept. 25.

The ParNiculary ReNiculous Variety Show: 7 p.m. Sept. 26.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Kirks' 1 Year Anniversary Party, Part 1: 5 p.m. Sept. 27. Music by Maddie Alpert Band, Jackson Blue, Sleepy HED. Catered bar and food by High Horse Eatery & Saloon.

The Loft

1123 First Ave. N.

Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.

Powderhorn Lounge

4912 Laurel Road

Karaoke: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. nightly.

Pub Station

2502 First Ave. N.

Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Calvin and the Coal Cars, Jessica Eve and the Bar Choir: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Sept. 27. Ages 21 and older. $10.

Shrine Auditorium

1125 Broadwater Ave.

XLT Country

XLT Country will play live music at Diane Hutzenbiler's retirement party. The public is invited to the event taking place on the lower level of the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday. Music and dancing start at 7 p.m.

XLT Country: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 21. Diane Hutzenbiler's retirement party, dancing to live music by XLT. Everybody welcome. Free.

Thirsty Street Brewing Co.

3008 First Ave. N.

Alex Nauman: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 20. Jazz guitar on the patio.

Nothin' Yet Trio: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 21.

Walkers Grill

2700 First Ave. N. 245-9291

Loca featuring Raph Lopez, Keller Paulson & Juanillo Chavez: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 22.

Yellowstone Cellars & Winery

1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400

Jessica Lechner: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 20.

Almeda Bradshaw: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 21.

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 25. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Ellen and the Old School: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 27.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Have an event coming up? Let us know about it at billingsgazette.com/forms/events or email enjoy@billingsgazette.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags