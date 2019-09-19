America Family Restaurant/Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino
4910 Southgate Drive
Jared Stewart Band: 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Sept. 21. Ages 21 and older.
Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.
Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.
Craft Local
2413 Montana Ave.
Daniel Gillispie 7 p.m. Caine Flores 8 p.m. The Bitter Road 9 p.m.: Sept. 20.
Brian Zoller 7 p.m. Ellen & the Old School 9 p.m. Sept. 21.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 24. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Open Mic & Jam Night: 6 p.m. Sept. 25.
Alex Nauman: 8 p.m. Sept. 26.
John Roberts y Pan Blanco: 8 p.m. Sept. 27.
Elks Lodge
934 Lewis Ave.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. Sept. 20. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.
Joe Sullivan Trio: 7 p.m. Sept. 21.
Heights VFW
637 Anchor Ave.
Little Joe & The Cartwrights: 7 p.m.-midnight Sept. 21 and 2-7 p.m. Sept. 22.
High Horse Saloon & Eatery
3953 Montana Ave.
Triage: 9 p.m. Sept. 20-21.
Kirks' Grocery
2920 Minnesota Ave., 503-209-2394
$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).
Gilda House, Juanillo 7 p.m. Karaoke with Neptunes 9 p.m. Sept. 20.
Bill Moved Away, The Cheese Variety: 7 p.m. Sept. 24.
Wednesday with Jon Lodge (lecture/presentation): 7 p.m. Sept. 25.
The ParNiculary ReNiculous Variety Show: 7 p.m. Sept. 26.
Kirks' 1 Year Anniversary Party, Part 1: 5 p.m. Sept. 27. Music by Maddie Alpert Band, Jackson Blue, Sleepy HED. Catered bar and food by High Horse Eatery & Saloon.
The Loft
1123 First Ave. N.
Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.
Powderhorn Lounge
4912 Laurel Road
Karaoke: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. nightly.
Pub Station
2502 First Ave. N.
Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Calvin and the Coal Cars, Jessica Eve and the Bar Choir: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Sept. 27. Ages 21 and older. $10.
Shrine Auditorium
1125 Broadwater Ave.
XLT Country: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 21. Diane Hutzenbiler's retirement party, dancing to live music by XLT. Everybody welcome. Free.
Thirsty Street Brewing Co.
3008 First Ave. N.
Alex Nauman: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 20. Jazz guitar on the patio.
Nothin' Yet Trio: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 21.
Walkers Grill
2700 First Ave. N. 245-9291
Loca featuring Raph Lopez, Keller Paulson & Juanillo Chavez: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 22.
Yellowstone Cellars & Winery
1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400
Jessica Lechner: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 20.
Almeda Bradshaw: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 21.
Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 25. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Ellen and the Old School: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 27.