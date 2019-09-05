Craft Local
2413 Montana Ave.
John Adams 7 p.m., Hubba Hubba 9 p.m. Sept. 6.
Ryan Supola 7 p.m., Nothin' Yet Trio 9 p.m. Sept. 7.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 10. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Open Mic & Jam Night: 6 p.m. Sept. 11.
Eric Olson, Parker Brown & Zach Paris: 8 p.m. Sept. 12.
Almeda Bradshaw 7 p.m., MOJO album release show 8 p.m. Sept. 13.
Elks Lodge
934 Lewis Ave.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. Sept. 6. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.
Spur of the Moment: 7 p.m. Sept. 7.
Heights VFW
637 Anchor Ave.
The Cimarron Band: 7 p.m.-midnight Sept. 6 and 2-7 p.m. Sept. 8.
High Horse Saloon & Eatery
3953 Montana Ave.
7th Avenue Band: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sept. 6-7.
Kirks' Grocery
2920 Minnesota Ave. 503-209-2394
$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).
Charlie Smillie, Ryan Kabeary 7 p.m., Art of Comedy with Charlie Mulluk at 9 p.m. Sept. 6.
Hang the DJ, Stepplate: 7 p.m. Sept. 10.
Wednesday with Blackbear (story time): 7 p.m. Sept. 11.
Almeda Bradshaw & Steve Lebruska: 7 p.m. Sept. 12.
Darsombra, David Banuelos, Happy Belated Birthday: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 13.
The Loft
1123 First Ave. N.
Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.
OxxFest 5 concert
Red Oxx events lawn, 310 N. 13th St.
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs: 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 13.
Powderhorn Lounge
4912 Laurel Road
Karaoke: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. nightly.
Pub Station
2502 First Ave. N.
Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Anonimus Eidentity and Friends with Macntaj, Slim Huck and more: Doors 8 p.m. Show 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6. All ages. $10 advance, $15 day of show.
Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino
4910 Southgate Drive
Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.
Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.
Walkers Grill
2700 First Ave. N. 245-9291
Bob Bowman & Ben Markley: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 8.
Yellowstone Cellars & Winery
1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400
R.A.D.: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 6.
3/5 of Bucky Beaver: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 7
Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 11. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Cedar Ridge: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 13.
Yellowstone Valley Brewing
2123 First Ave. N.
Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Red Shahan: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Sept. 6. All ages. $10.
North Park Task Force presents Know Your Neighbor Day: Sept. 12. Barbecue 5 p.m. Music by The Always Be Creative & Not Your Boyfriend’s Band 6 p.m. $5 suggested donation benefits North Park Task Force.