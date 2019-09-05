{{featured_button_text}}

Craft Local

2413 Montana Ave.

John Adams 7 p.m., Hubba Hubba 9 p.m. Sept. 6.

Ryan Supola 7 p.m., Nothin' Yet Trio 9 p.m. Sept. 7.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 10. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Open Mic & Jam Night: 6 p.m. Sept. 11.

Eric Olson, Parker Brown & Zach Paris: 8 p.m. Sept. 12.

Almeda Bradshaw 7 p.m., MOJO album release show 8 p.m. Sept. 13.

Almeda Bradshaw

Award-winning western music artist Almeda Bradshaw will perform at Craft Local on Thursday night.

Elks Lodge

934 Lewis Ave.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. Sept. 6. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.

Spur of the Moment: 7 p.m. Sept. 7.

Heights VFW

637 Anchor Ave.

The Cimarron Band: 7 p.m.-midnight Sept. 6 and 2-7 p.m. Sept. 8.

High Horse Saloon & Eatery

3953 Montana Ave.

7th Avenue Band: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sept. 6-7.

Kirks' Grocery

2920 Minnesota Ave. 503-209-2394

$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).

Ryan Kabeary

Ryan Kabeary

Charlie Smillie, Ryan Kabeary 7 p.m., Art of Comedy with Charlie Mulluk at 9 p.m. Sept. 6.

Hang the DJ, Stepplate: 7 p.m. Sept. 10.

Wednesday with Blackbear (story time): 7 p.m. Sept. 11.

Almeda Bradshaw & Steve Lebruska: 7 p.m. Sept. 12.

Darsombra, David Banuelos, Happy Belated Birthday: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 13.

The Loft

1123 First Ave. N.

Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.

OxxFest 5 concert

Red Oxx events lawn, 310 N. 13th St.

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs: 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 13.

Powderhorn Lounge

4912 Laurel Road

Karaoke: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. nightly.

Pub Station

2502 First Ave. N.

Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Anonimus Eidentity and Friends with Macntaj, Slim Huck and more: Doors 8 p.m. Show 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6. All ages. $10 advance, $15 day of show.

Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino

4910 Southgate Drive

Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.

Cocktail Katz: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

Walkers Grill

2700 First Ave. N. 245-9291

Bob Bowman & Ben Markley: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 8.

Yellowstone Cellars & Winery

1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400

R.A.D.: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 6.

3/5 of Bucky Beaver: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 7

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 11. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Cedar Ridge: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 13.

Yellowstone Valley Brewing

2123 First Ave. N.

Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Red Shahan: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Sept. 6. All ages. $10.

North Park Task Force presents Know Your Neighbor Day: Sept. 12. Barbecue 5 p.m. Music by The Always Be Creative & Not Your Boyfriend’s Band 6 p.m. $5 suggested donation benefits North Park Task Force.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Have an event coming up? Let us know about it at billingsgazette.com/forms/events or email enjoy@billingsgazette.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags