Craft Local
2413 Montana Ave.
Almeda Bradshaw 7 p.m. MOJO album release show 8 p.m. Sept. 13.
David Cleaves & Adam Rutt 7 p.m. Cairns Blugaze 8 p.m. Hot Rod Todd & the Sharks 9 p.m. Sept. 14.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 17. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Open Mic & Jam Night: 6 p.m. Sept. 18.
Elks Lodge
934 Lewis Ave.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. Sept. 13. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.
Jim & Tammy: 7 p.m. Sept. 14.
Heights VFW
637 Anchor Ave.
Keepin' It Country: 7 p.m.-midnight Sept. 13 and 2-7 p.m. Sept. 15.
High Horse Saloon & Eatery
3953 Montana Ave.
Reckless: 9 p.m. Sept. 13-14.
Triage: 9 p.m. Sept. 20.
Kirks' Grocery
2920 Minnesota Ave., 503-209-2394
$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).
Darsombra, David Banuelos, Happy Belated Birthday: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 13.
Stand Ins, Rookie Card: 7 p.m. Sept. 17.
Wednesday with Shane de Leon: 7 p.m. Sept. 18.
Poetry jam: Sept. 19.
Gilda House, Juanillo 7 p.m. Karaoke with Neptunes 9 p.m. Sept. 20.
The Loft
1123 First Ave. N.
Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.
Moose Lodge
131 Calhoun Lane
Drivin Sideways Band, senior dance: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 18. With door prizes. Everyone welcome. $5.
OxxFest 5
Red Oxx events lawn, 310 N. 13th St.
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs: 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 13. (OxxFest 5 Food Truck Roundup continues Sept. 14.)
Powderhorn Lounge
4912 Laurel Road
Karaoke: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. nightly.
Pub Station
2502 First Ave. N.
Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Black Label Society, Black Dahlia Murder, Alien Weaponry: Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. All ages. $39.50.
Riley Green, Travis Denning: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Sept. 19. All ages. $21 advance, $25 day of show.
Shrine Auditorium
1125 Broadwater Ave.
XLT Country: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 21. Diane Hutzenbiler's retirement party, dancing to live music by XLT. Everybody welcome. Free.
Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino, America Family Restaurant
4910 Southgate Drive
Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.
VFW Post 1643
4242 State St.
7th Avenue Band: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 14. Luau party.
Walkers Grill
2700 First Ave. N. 245-9291
Sundae + Mr. Goessl: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 15.
Wild Ginger
2713 Montana Ave.
Sundae + Mr. Goessl: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14.
Yellowstone Cellars & Winery
1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400
Cedar Ridge: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 13.
Free Spirit Teen Band: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 14.
Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 18. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Jessica Lechner: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 20.
Yellowstone Valley Brewing
2123 First Ave. N.
Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.
Ticket price does not include service fees.
Martha Scanlan and Jon Neufeld: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Sept. 17. All ages. $15.
Summer Cannibals: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Sept. 18. All ages. $7.