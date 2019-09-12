{{featured_button_text}}
Craft Local

2413 Montana Ave.

Almeda Bradshaw 7 p.m. MOJO album release show 8 p.m. Sept. 13.

David Cleaves & Adam Rutt 7 p.m. Cairns Blugaze 8 p.m. Hot Rod Todd & the Sharks 9 p.m. Sept. 14.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 17. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Open Mic & Jam Night: 6 p.m. Sept. 18.

Elks Lodge

934 Lewis Ave.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. Sept. 13. (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.

Jim & Tammy: 7 p.m. Sept. 14.

Heights VFW

637 Anchor Ave.

Keepin' It Country: 7 p.m.-midnight Sept. 13 and 2-7 p.m. Sept. 15.

High Horse Saloon & Eatery

3953 Montana Ave.

Reckless: 9 p.m. Sept. 13-14.

Triage: 9 p.m. Sept. 20.

Kirks' Grocery

2920 Minnesota Ave., 503-209-2394

$5-$10 suggested donation at door; $10 reserved at Venmo (@deleonking) and PayPal (missmassivesnowflake@gmail.com).

Darsombra, David Banuelos, Happy Belated Birthday: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 13.

Stand Ins, Rookie Card: 7 p.m. Sept. 17.

Wednesday with Shane de Leon: 7 p.m. Sept. 18.

Poetry jam: Sept. 19.

Gilda House, Juanillo 7 p.m. Karaoke with Neptunes 9 p.m. Sept. 20.

Gilda House

Meg Gildehaus, AKA Gilda House, will perform Sept. 20 at Kirks' Grocery. 

The Loft

1123 First Ave. N.

Loud & Proud Karaoke with Daniel Pemberton: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Wednesdays.

Moose Lodge

131 Calhoun Lane

Drivin Sideways Band, senior dance: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 18. With door prizes. Everyone welcome. $5.

OxxFest 5

Red Oxx events lawn, 310 N. 13th St.

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs 

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs: 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 13. (OxxFest 5 Food Truck Roundup continues Sept. 14.)

Powderhorn Lounge

4912 Laurel Road

Karaoke: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. nightly.

Pub Station

2502 First Ave. N.

Tickets at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Box Office, 2502 First Ave. N. or 877-987-6487.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Black Label Society, Black Dahlia Murder, Alien Weaponry: Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. All ages. $39.50.

Riley Green, Travis Denning: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Sept. 19. All ages. $21 advance, $25 day of show.

Shrine Auditorium

1125 Broadwater Ave.

XLT Country: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 21. Diane Hutzenbiler's retirement party, dancing to live music by XLT. Everybody welcome. Free.

Stars ‘n’ Stripes Lounge & Casino, America Family Restaurant

4910 Southgate Drive

Karaoke: 9 p.m. Saturdays.

VFW Post 1643

4242 State St.

7th Avenue Band: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 14. Luau party.

Walkers Grill

2700 First Ave. N. 245-9291

Sundae + Mr. Goessl

Sundae + Mr. Goessl will return to Billings for a weekend of vintage jazz, playing Wild Ginger on Friday and Saturday, and Walkers Grill on Sunday. The married duo of vocalist Kate Voss and guitarist Jason Goessl choose, arrange and perform their musical selections to make jazz accessible to their listeners. Their shows feature plenty of audience inclusion and even some fun Prohibition-era-themed merchandise for sale.

Sundae + Mr. Goessl: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 15.

Wild Ginger

2713 Montana Ave.

Sundae + Mr. Goessl: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14.

Yellowstone Cellars & Winery

1335 Holiday Circle, 281-8400

Cedar Ridge: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 13.

Free Spirit Teen Band: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 14.

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 18. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Jessica Lechner: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 20.

Yellowstone Valley Brewing

2123 First Ave. N.

Scanlan Neufeld

Martha Scanlan and Jon Neufeld

Tickets at yellowstonevalleybrewing.com and at door.

Ticket price does not include service fees.

Martha Scanlan and Jon Neufeld: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Sept. 17. All ages. $15.

Summer Cannibals: Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6 p.m. Sept. 18. All ages. $7.

