Maria Anna Walburga Ignatia Mozart isn’t a household name, but the musical prodigy performed throughout Europe with her younger brother, Wolfgang Amadeus.
A one-woman performance currently touring internationally aims to shine the spotlight on her story, culled from Mozart family letters.
“The Other Mozart” opens Alberta Bair Theater’s 2019–2020 season on Saturday with two performances at Petro Theater. The season is being staged primarily at Montana State University Billings because ABT renovations are expected to last through September 2020.
Maria, nicknamed Nannerl, was born in 1751, and Wolfgang, born five years later, were the only surviving children of Leopold and Anna Maria Mozart. Their father was a renowned music teacher, and the children received instruction from a young age, Nannerl on harpsichord and Wolfgang on clavier, violin, and organ. They traveled across Europe performing as child prodigies, but in the late 1700s as Nannerl entered adulthood, Wolfgang continued traveling and performing while his sister stayed home.
For actor Sofi Lambert, performing “The Other Mozart” is like running a half-marathon. She impersonates not only Nannerl, but characters including the father, mother, and brother. Lambert, who’s a runner, relates the physicality of the race to the energy that performing solo in such an experimental and character-rich theater piece requires.
“I never did run a full marathon, and have no intention to,” Lambert laughed, but said while she’s onstage for 90 minutes, the performance is very physical. “It’s fast paced but also very gracious and very magnificent.”
The performance is set on an 18-foot dress assembled with letters, musical scores, and other cues for the actor. Lambert plays each role, shifting posture, language, and jumping from place to place across the unusual set. She’s opulently costumed, embodying the style of the late 18th century, and has taken up gestures and feminine posture of the time.
“There are a lot of long movements and the posture of women back then, they needed to have their arms in a certain position,” said Lambert, who has worked to be able to sustain the postures and steady breath while moving about the stage and shifting between characters. “All those tiny things, they accumulate. It’s really demanding physically.”
Family and fame
The performance was created by Sylvia Milo, who was intrigued by Nannerl after seeing a Mozart family portrait while visiting Vienna in 2006 for the 250th birthday celebrations of Wolfgang Amadeus. While in Wolfgang’s apartment, she caught sight of the portrait, hung at an exit wall “as if by an afterthought,” Milo wrote in the Guardian.
Milo, who took violin lessons as a child, said she was called “little Mozart” by her violin teacher, but he was referring to Wolfgang. “I never heard that Amadeus had a sister. I never heard of Nannerl Mozart until I saw that family portrait,” she wrote in 2015.
Intrigued, Milo dug into biographies of Wolfgang Mozart and researched the situation of women artists during that time. She also read hundreds of the family’s letters, most written by Leopold and Wolfgang, and a few from Nannerl.
“Through these letters, sometimes only from the replies to her lost letters, Nannerl slowly emerged. I was able to understand the Mozarts as people, as a family, and through the lens of the times and the social situation in which they lived. I saw Nannerl’s potential, her dreams, her strength, grace and her fight.”
Women performing and composing music was not encouraged at that time, Milo discovered, yet within the constraints, Nannerl’s story begins to take shape, one of elegance and beauty, yet restricted and tainted with a prejudice toward women that stifled her musical opportunities.
Music accompanies “The Other Mozart,” composed by Amadeus and Viennese female composer Marianna Martines, who inspired Nannerl. It is assumed that Nannerl wrote compositions of her own, but none survived.
The score also includes original music written by Nathan Davis and Phyllis Chen, of Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival, using clavichords, music boxes, bells – instruments Nannerl knew intimately – as well as teacups, fans, and other objects of the time.
“The music is very present in this show. It’s my acting partner since it’s a one-woman show,” said Lambert, who is one of four women currently performing the role in various touring productions in Europe and North America.
Lambert is originally from Quebec City, Canada, now living in New York City. Lambert’s first language is French, and she wanted to bring “The Other Mozart” to French audiences. She first saw the production performed by Milo in New York, and resonated with the role and Nannerl’s struggles to pursue her dream, something that she encountered as she left Canada to pursue acting in New York.
“It’s about trying to be an artist and be creative and survive,” Lambert said. “As a woman, it’s about not being limited because we are female.”
Lambert has been performing “The Other Mozart” for a year and a half in French and English. She recently wrapped up a tour of Canada and Billings is her first stop on the U.S. leg. Among the differences in language, Lambert said the humor is different. “People don’t laugh in the same places, so I have to be aware and in sync with my audiences and follow them,” Lambert said, who makes a point of maintaining eye contact with the audience.
“When I see them, I really see them and I talk to people directly,” Lambert said. “If they laugh, I take a breath and let them laugh, and really listening to the breathing of the room.”
For Lambert, Nannerl’s story is a history lesson and hope for future artists wrapped together. “Maybe she could have been a great composer, and we will never know,” Lambert said. “There are a lot of women in out there in the same situation. We should learn from the past and make sure we are not restricting the creativity of our young girls.”