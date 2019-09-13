If You Go

"The Other Mozart" takes place at 2 p.m and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Petro Theatre on the campus of Montana State University Billings. The performance lasts approximately 90 minutes.

Tickets, costing $37 or $20 for students, are available at the ABT Ticket Office, 2722 Third Ave. N., by phone at 406-256-6052 and online at AlbertaBairTheater.org.

This event is part of North x Northwest, a collective collaboration of local arts and culture Sept. 12-22.