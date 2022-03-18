'Only thing I’ve ever wanted to do'; Ceilon Aspensen on art, education, and their intersection

There’s history in the works of Ceilon Aspensen. It’s in her very studio, which is on the fourth floor of the Montana Power Building, built in 1914. It’s in her background, which involves several degrees and dates back to her childhood.

But history is really felt in her work. Aspensen works mostly in colored pencils and watercolors. Her paintings and drawings cover myriad subjects, and she's got a story about each one.

She made note of one painting of a child on a toy horse. “That’s my cousin Bill,” she said. “That was a photo from when we were kids out in front of the Piggly Wiggly in Wetumpka, Alabama.”

But she removed the southern supermarket from the background, and instead drew a Montana mountain scene.

She likes to superimpose silhouettes of keys on some of her pieces. She was inspired, she says, by Dan Fogelberg’s song “Souvenirs,” the chorus of which goes “here is the key, to a house far away, where I used to live as a child. They tore down the building when I moved away, and left the key unreconciled.”

“What a great thing to work into my pictures,” Aspensen thought at the time. “If there’s keys in it, it’s because there’s something about that place or that moment that’s unresolved in me.”

Those are examples of what Aspensen strives for, a combination of the present and the past that meld together to create something altogether new.

Art isn't just a hobby for Aspensen. She is both a working artist and the art teacher at Laurel High School.

“I don’t ever remember not feeling like an artist,” she said of her childhood.

When her parents discovered her talents for painting, they bought her paint-by-numbers kits. “I was like six years old,” she remembered, “and they were giving me kits for adults.”

After the talent took root, she discovered some of the benefits of being an artist. “I also figured out it was really easy to make friends when you were making art because everyone wanted to see what you were doing,” she said. “I was so introverted. I wanted to have friends but I didn’t really want to talk to any of them. So they would just come around and look at my art.”

That passion led her to Mississippi State University, where she got a bachelor's degree in visual art, graduating in 1989.

“[Art is] the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do. Teaching is kind of a diversion, really. But I love it and I’m good at it.”

Aspensen got her start in art education on a whim. After college, she and her daughter lived in Gallatin Gateway. The fifth-grade teacher there was, as Aspensen put it, “afraid of art, like some people are afraid of computers.” Aspensen volunteered to start teaching art in that class and it just took off. “I had no idea what I was doing beyond just the kind of stuff I’d do with my daughter at home.”

She took art education courses, but didn’t feel ready to teach full time until her daughter graduated high school. Aspensen started teaching art in grades 9-12 in Baltimore, which was, she says “trauma on wheels.”

“All I could do is just be the best teacher and the best person that I could be and just love them as much as I could.”

After Baltimore, she taught in the Native American Studies program at Montana State University for six years, until the grant that funded her position ended.

“And then,” she said, “I decided I would rather go back to teaching high school. I really enjoy high school kids. There’s so much potential there with them.”

After a halt from teaching in Shelby, it was that desire that led her to Billings, where she relocated in June 2020 to take an arts teacher position at Laurel High School.

She’s spent most of her time in Montana in the Bozeman mountains, but the transition to Billings has been welcoming. “Bozeman had 15,000 people when I moved there in 1989,” she said. “It was still a small town. And it was so wonderful. Until it wasn’t.”

Billings has a lot of those qualities she misses from Bozeman long ago. “I think Billings is the best kept secret in Montana. It is awesome here.”

Aspensen will have her first showing in her new town at the ArtWalk on Friday, April 1 from 5-9 p.m. She’ll be showing her works at her gallery in the Montana Power Building at 113 N. Broadway, Suite 406, directly above the Montana Brewing Company. She also secured a venue for the Laurel High art club, which will be in the Billings Symphony’s storefront at 2820 2nd Ave. N.

In anticipation of that big event, get to know Aspensen through this Q&A, part of a series of artistic profiles by The Billings Gazette. (The answers have been lightly edited for clarity and brevity).

On your website, you call yourself a “visual storyteller” before calling yourself an artist. What do you mean by that?

"Artist" has such a broad meaning and so many people have a preconceived notion of what an artist is. And it has to do with who they are, not necessarily who the artist is. I’m a writer, also, and to me, it feels like writing when I’m painting. It feels like storytelling. I’m not just copying pictures. I start with pictures, but then I branch out. I infuse things into my pictures that have to do with my experience of that place, my memories of that place, and it’s really about recapturing those and retelling a story about that place from my unique perspective. It’s sort of tapping into my unconscious. I’ll finish a painting, and I’m like “Oh my gosh, where did that come from?” It’s telling me a story about myself, like a dream.

Who is your favorite artist?

That used to be a really hard question. But in my senior year at Mississippi State University, back in 1989, I discovered Russell Chatham. He was the first modern artist that really captured my imagination. There was a lot of really avant-garde stuff going on back then, none of which I connected with at all. His paintings and lithographs tell stories about the west. And I loved that. Then I moved to Montana and accidentally found out he lived in Livingston.

What do you like to do when you’re not working?

When am I not working? I’m always making something. I’m either writing, painting or crafting. So art is work, and teaching is work, and writing is both work and play. If I’m at home on the weekends and I really need to relax and not engage my brain, I crochet and I knit. I’ve been knitting and crocheting since I was seven years old. I also like to hike in the summertime. I’m a big kayaker. In fact, I just reserved seven camping weekends so that I can make myself go out and just not do work this summer.

How has art education, as well as education in general, changed in your time working in the industry?

Art education requirements have changed, but the attitude towards art in schools has not changed a whole lot. Everybody sees it as sort of superfluous. Meanwhile, they don’t know that I have a curriculum and I have standards I have to meet. A lot of people think of an art classroom as art therapy and it’s not. But I kind of facilitate that because we have so many kids who have so much stuff going on and I try to make it a happy place for them. Last week one of my kids said to another one of my kids, “Dude, you need to calm down. This is art class. This is where we come to chill.” And I was like “My work is done here.”

You yourself are very well educated, with a recent PhD in American Studies. How have your experiences in higher education impacted your art?

It’s about the writing. Honestly, the whole storytelling piece. You have to learn to be succinct. You have to learn to be clear. Every single thing that I write is a thesis. I do three longhand pages of journaling a day, minimum. I found that flows right into my art. The story just comes in the same way. It’s about getting what’s in my head out so I can go about my business for the day.

Your husband, Jonathan Aspensen, writes and illustrates children’s books. Do you two bounce ideas off each other?

Yes, all the time. Mostly he bounces ideas off of me. I call myself a gregarious introvert. I have mad social skills. But my husband is a shy extrovert. I am his one person that he asks a million questions. But he has great ideas and incredible illustrations.

Where do you get your ideas and inspirations?

I don’t try to capture something. I start with an image that just speaks to me. I don’t know whether it’s the light or the composition. I can’t even rationally describe what it is about a picture that will say “draw me.” But it never ends up being just that picture. It’s rare for me to only have one picture sitting here [at my desk]. I’ll start shuffling through my photo collection and find a second one to montage into the first. Which one? Why? I have no idea. It will just strike me and when I put them together, they start telling me a story.

You’re also the “master stylist” at Artisan Hair in Billings. How does that impact your art?

Actually, hair doesn’t really impact my art, but art impacts my hair. I put myself through college as a hairdresser. I was really quite the glamour puss in high school. I was this little southern belle and I spent three hours a day on my hair and makeup. I ended up really enjoying it and really being good at it. I’m telling you, hairdressing is art and being an artist makes me a better hairdresser. The reason I have Artisan Hair is because it felt like part of my brain was missing. I’ve done it for 40 years. And I really enjoy one on one time with adults.

Do you have any sort of motto that you think about while you’re creating?

I’ll give you my three favorite quotes about art: "Great minds have always found violent opposition from mediocrities,” by Albert Einstein; "That which does not kill us only makes us stronger," by Friedrich Nietzsche; and "The enemy of art is the absence of limitations,” by Orson Welles.

Do you have a favorite compliment that you’ve ever received?

I was accepted at the SLAM Festival in Bozeman the first time I ever applied. My work was all illustrations, done with colored pencils and watercolors. This gal who was emceeing between all the musical acts and pointing people to the different booths of artists said “Oh, don’t forget to go over and see Ceilon Apsensen, she’s got some amazing photographs.” She kept saying they were photographs and I thought “Well, gosh, I guess I’m doing OK on the realism.”

