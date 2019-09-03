Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol Live! will play out on the stage in two showings in March at MetraPark.
"The Great Pirate Adventure," an action-packed, music-filled production brings the heroic pups from the animated preschool series PAW Patrol to life as they embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. The live stage show will take place at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. March 10 at First Interstate Arena.
Billed as a great introduction to live theater for children, the production features characters from the animated show including Mayor Goodway, Cap’n Turbot, and PAW Patrol pups Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup, Tracker.
The Broadway-style performance includes two acts with a 15-minute intermission. The performance is interactive, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission.
Tickets start at $19 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday. They can be purchased at MetraPark Box Office, 308 Sixth Ave. N., by phone at 800-366-8538, or online at pawpatrollive.com or MetraPark.com.