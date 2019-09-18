The Babcock Theatre, 2810 1/2 2nd Ave N., and Art House Cinema & Pub, 109 N 30th St., will be hosting the MINT Film Festival Sept. 19 to 22, and at Art House Cinema Sept. 20 to 22. For schedule of events and more info on the MINT Film Festival, visit mint-filmfestival.org.
Special events listed below are playing Sept. 20 - 26 at Art House. For all tickets and showtimes, visit www.arthousebillings.com or call 601-1241.
"The Addams Family" (1991, PG-13) will be shown Monday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Art House for this month’s Nostalgia Night feature.
You have free articles remaining.
With a new animated remake coming next month what better time to revisit the first feature film starring our favorite creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky family? With the perfect casting of Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston as Gomez and Morticia, Christopher Lloyd’s wacky Uncle Fester, and a very young Christina Ricci’s stone-faced portrayal of Wednesday, "The Addams Family" was an early-entry into the ‘90s revival of ‘60s nostalgia, which has now come back around again!
***
In remembrance of Peter Fonda, "Easy Rider" (R) will be shown Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. and "Ulee’s Gold" (R) will be shown Thursday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Art House. The landmark film "Easy Rider" celebrates 50 years. Along with director and co-writer Dennis Hopper, Peter Fonda created and starred this film that was a cultural phenomenon and milestone in independent, art house cinema. Nearly 30 years after "Easy Rider," Fonda earned his second Oscar nomination as Ulee Jackson in 1997's "Ulee's Gold." This melodrama of a family in crisis is the perfect blend of everything we love about independent cinema, low budget with high emotional impact.