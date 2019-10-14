Phil Aaberg will perform a piano concert at Petro Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.
Known worldwide for his compositions that evoke the beauty and spaciousness of the Western landscape, Aaberg graduated Harvard University courtesy of a Leonard Bernstein Scholarship, and also received an honorary doctorate in music from Montana State University in 2013.
He has performed with the Boston Pops, Peter Gabriel, Elvin Bishop, and at the Marlboro Chamber Music Festival.
Aaberg has toured solo in Europe and Japan, and released 12 solo albums. One of them, “Live from Montana,” was nominated for a Grammy.
You have free articles remaining.
He has also performed on more than 200 albums and on the PBS program “All-American Jazz,” which earned him an Emmy Award nomination. His score for “Class C: The Only Game in Town,” a PBS documentary, was also nominated for an Emmy.
Aaberg is the recipient of the Montana Governor’s Award for the Arts, the 2011 Artist’s Innovation Award, and the 2015 Montana Governor’s Humanities Award.
The Helena-based musician is the guest piano composer at the Montana State Music Teachers Association State Conference hosted by the Billings Music Teachers Association this month, according to a news release from concert organizers.
Tickets for the Oct. 25 show cost $10 at the door or at msmta.com.