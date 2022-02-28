Pinky and the Floyd returning to Pub Station in April

Bozeman-based band Pinky and the Floyd is bringing their Pink Floyd tribute back to Billings with a show at the Pub Station on Saturday, April 23 at 7 p.m.

In the years since they formed in 2008, Pinky and the Floyd have become a formidable touring outfit. Their nine members boast various musical backgrounds, and their shows are known for their huge sound and scope, touching on all eras of Pink Floyd's electric career.

Tickets for the all ages general admission show go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. An online pre-sale will be Thursday, March 3 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. for Pub Station Facebook fans and email subscribers. Tickets are $25, with possible service fees that vary by purchase method. They can be purchased at thepubstation.com, at the Pub Station Taproom at 2502 First Ave. N., or by phone at (919) 653-0443.

